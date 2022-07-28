Toddler With Wild Hair Diagnosed With Rare Syndrome

Learn how to braid or do cornrows. Get some hair grease and leave in conditioner when you braid it up. We black people have been dealing with unruly hair forever and we get made fun of because of it.
I wish I could style her for you. ☺️In the meantime "Pink Oil Moisturizer", some small ponytail elastics and barrettes. She's super precious and having a pretty hairstyle would make her feel all princessy 👸🏼 like the little princess she is.🥰
Her hair made me giggle. It looks fun! But seriously, that baby has African hair and a lil grease, water, and some cornrows will do it right up for her if she wants that. She is the cutest though!
