Official Trailer For Upcoming Marilyn Monroe Biopic, ‘Blonde,’ Drops, Netflix’s First NC-17 Film

We’ve got an NC-17 biopic of one of the most recognizable faces in all of pop culture history coming our way to Netflix…

And it’s no other than Marilyn Monroe.

Titled Blonde, actress Ana de Armas will portray the Hollywood icon in the movie, based on the bestselling novel written by Joyce Carol Oates.

It’ll document the superstar’s full throttle life, from her rough childhood growing up as Norma Jeane, while also documenting her rise to fame, and her relationships as well.

The supporting cast features the likes of Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams.

In an interview with Vanity Fair France, Oates described the movie as a “feminist film,” even calling out Monroe’s relationship with President John F. Kennedy:

“The way Kennedy treated Marilyn Monroe was not, and is still not as different from the way many powerful men, especially in Washington DC, treat all women except their wives.”

de Armas told Netflix:

“We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year. I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on.

Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story.

Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

The movie, which is the first NC-17 rated Netflix Original, is slated to drop on Netflix on September 28th, and the official trailer is out today: