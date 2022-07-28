American woman killed on Fiji honeymoon had 'horrific' injuries that were no accident: lawyer

www.foxnews.com
American newlywed killed on Fiji honeymoon so brutally beaten she had to be cremated: report
Christe Chen Dawson, the Tennessee newlywed allegedly beaten to death on her honeymoon at an exclusive resort in Fiji, has been cremated and returned to the United States, according to an attorney hired by her family. "The deceased was unable to be taken back to her home because of the...
Woman killed in freak rodeo accident
A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say. Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a...
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
Missing teen found dead 'in pool of blood' in vacant basement after dad receives anonymous call
DETROIT (TCD) -- An 18-year-old recent high school graduate was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a basement the same night he reportedly attended a party with friends. According to Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis, Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc, Michigan, spent "leisure time" with his family on a...
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
Va. mom gets 55 years for torturing, killing 2-year-old son whose body was found in steam plant
HAMPTON, Va. (TCD) -- A mom of 10 was sentenced to 55 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in a steam plant in 2019. Virginia court records show a judge sentenced Julia Tomlin to 40 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for abuse of a child causing serious injury, and five years for concealing a dead body in connection with the death of Noah Tomlin.
Third Kentucky officer dies after shootout: ‘They had no chance,’ sheriff said
Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hours-long standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia.
A bystander saw ‘something’ stuck in a fence at a Florida park. Then came the rescue
A kitten caught a big break on Tuesday in Broward County after it got trapped in a situation it couldn’t get out of on a brutally hot summer day. According to a tweet from the Miramar Police Department, officers responded to a call about a cat wedged in a chain-link fence after a bystander spotted “something” at Perry Park around 6 p.m.
Chilling potential murder weapon that JonBenét Ramsey’s family want DNA tested as they push for probe into death
THE half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey frequently shares articles of cold cases solved by forensic genealogy in the city where the six-year-old beauty queen was killed. It's part of the Ramsey family's latest push to solve one of America's most notorious unsolved murders. JonBenét was a beauty pageant queen who...
Minnesota mother drowned 3 children and herself in lake after her husband fatally shot himself, police say
Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide, authorities said Tuesday as they also identified the victims. Searchers recovered the bodies of Molly Cheng and...
Man strangles, boils wife in cauldron in front of children in Karachi, police say
A man is on the run in Pakistan accused of killing his wife and boiling her body in a cauldron in front of their children, according to Karachi police.Ashiq Khan, who worked as a watchman at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal that had fallen into disuse, first asphyxiated his wife, Nargis Khan, 32, with a pillow before boiling her in a pot, Geo TV reported, citing a police officer.The police found the woman’s body in a cauldron with her leg severed on Wednesday and her remains were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.The killing came to...
Four children found dead after 15-year-old fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself while parents were out
FOUR children have been found dead after a 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself when their parents weren't home, according to police. The three siblings who were shot were ages five, eight, and 17. State troopers got a report from a neighbor at 4.17pm local...
Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told
A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
Chilling details emerge as girl, 6, dies and five siblings aged 8 to 29 are found in Australian ‘house of horrors’
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of a six-year-old girl who tragically died after she was rescued from a "house of horrors". Cops have launched an investigation into the death of little Charlie after she was found at a house in Adelaide, Australia, alongside her five siblings aged eight to 29.
Huge update after NINE die in horror poisoning in rural Florida as harrowing death details are released
COPS are hoping to push for murder charges after nine people died in a horror poisoning in Florida. The victims - aged between 34 and 67 - were found dead in Gadsden County over the July 4 holiday weekend. Officers said the unprecedented spike in drug overdoses caused four cardiac...
Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
Woman Who Lost Fiancé in 2012 Colo. Theater Shooting Marries Police Officer Who Responded to Scene
Ten years ago, on July 20, 2012, a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., and killed 12 people and injured 70 others during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises. A woman then known as Lasamoa Cross, who now goes by Lasamoa Lanier, attended the movie...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear
An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
