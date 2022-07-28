Stranger Things Reclaims No. 1 on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 — The Bear, Terminal List Make Chart Debuts

Click here to read the full article.

Stranger Things ‘ “demotion” to No. 2 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals did not last long at all, as the release of Season 4’s final two episodes (totalling nearly four hours in running time!) propelled the Netflix hit back to the top spot.

With all 34 produced episodes now eligible, Stranger Things amassed 5.9 billion minutes viewed for the week of June 27. Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (aka last week’s champ) in turn slipped to No. 2, with 2.2 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes.

Prime Video’s The Terminal List made its Nielsen chart debut at No. 3 (1.1 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes), followed by Prime Video’s The Boys (951 million minutes/23 episodes) and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building , which with the premiere of Season 2 netted 526 million minutes viewed across 14 eligible episodes.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 27 were Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain, The Upshaws and Peaky Blinders , the chart debut of Hulu’s The Bear (in its second week of eligibility), and Netflix’s Ozark .

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Obi-Wan Kenobi, God’s Favorite Idiot, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Netflix’s Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet .

