Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Casts Krysten Ritter in Lead Role

By Vlada Gelman
 3 days ago
Clone Club has an exciting new member: Krysten Ritter ( Marvel’s Jessica Jones ) will star in Orphan Black: Echoes , an offshoot set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, TVLine has learned.

Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal,” per the official synopsis.

Ritter — who will also serve as an executive producer — will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. In addition to her titular role in Jessica Jones , the actress’ past TV credits include Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, Breaking Bad and Veronica Mars.

Anna Fishko ( The Society, Fear the Walking Dead ) serves as creator and showrunner on Echoes . She will exec-produce alongside original series co-creator/director John Fawcett and EPs David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg (of Boat Rocker, the company behind the OB franchise). Additional EPs include Boat Rocker’s Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard.

The original Orphan Black , which starred Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as a multitude of clones, ran for five seasons on BBC America from 2013-2017.

Clone Club, what do you think of the casting? Hit the comments with your thoughts!

