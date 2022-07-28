ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Radnor, Annie Parisse & Nuala Cleary To Topline Period Drama ‘Three Birthdays’ From Writer-Director Jane Weinstock

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rf787_0gwSgaVN00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Josh Radnor ( Hunters ), Annie Parisse ( Friends from College ) and Nuala Cleary ( The Crowded Room ) will topline the period drama Three Birthdays from writer-director Jane Weinstock ( The Moment ), which has wrapped production. Other actors set for the pic include Jasmine Batchelor ( New Amsterdam ), Uly Schlesinger ( Generation ), Gus Birney ( Shining Vale ), Guy Burnet ( Oppenheimer ), Annie McNamara ( Severance ) and Dolly Wells ( Doll & Em ).

In the indie set in 1970, Radnor and Parisse star as college professor parents to a rebellious 16-year-old played by Cleary. Against the backdrop of the sexual revolution and increasingly violent demonstrations against the war in Vietnam, each member of this nuclear family struggles to reconcile the political with the personal. The film’s producers are Andrea Miller, Chris Collins and James Welling.

Radnor is an actor and filmmaker who currently stars opposite Al Pacino in the Amazon series Hunters , from executive producer Jordan Peele. He is otherwise best known for his leading role as Ted Mosby on the Emmy-winning sitcom How I Met Your Mother , which ran for nine seasons on CBS. Other upcoming projects for Radnor on the acting side include the FX on Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble with Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, and the film All Happy Families from writer-director Haroula Rose, which is currently in production.

Parisse is perhaps best known for turns on the TV side in series like Mrs. America , Friends from College , The First , The Looming Tower , Person of Interest , Vinyl and The Following . She’s also appeared in such films as And So It Goes , Anesthesia , Definitely, Maybe , National Treasure and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days , among others. Notable credits on stage include Shakespeare in the Park productions of Measure for Measure and All’s Well That Ends Well .

Cleary, with Three Birthdays , makes her feature film debut. The Carnegie Mellon drama program graduate recently wrapped a recurring role in Apple TV+’s limited series The Crowded Room opposite Tom Holland and has also previously been seen on Law & Order: Organized Crime .

Weinstock is a NYC-based writer-director whose psychological thriller The Moment , starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Alia Shawkat, and Martin Henderson, premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival in 2013. Her directorial debut Easy , starring Marguerite Moreau, Brían F. O’Byrne and Naveen Andrews, was an official selection at the Sundance and Toronto Film Festivals. She is also notably a past participant of the Sundance Directors Lab.

Radnor is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; Parisse by Gersh and Door 24; Cleary by Buchwald and Framework Entertainment; Batchelor by BRS/Gage and Liberman-Zerman Management; Schlesinger by Take 3 Talent; Birney by CESD and Suskin/Karshan Management; Burnet by United Agents in the UK, Lasher Group, Range Media Partners and Paul Hastings; McNamara by CESD; and Wells by Independent Talent Group in the UK, UTA and Anonymous Content.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Parisse
Person
Martin Henderson
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Josh Radnor
Person
Guy Burnet
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Birthdays#Film Star#Cbs#Fx
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
Deadline

Nichelle Nichols Dies: Lt. Nyota Uhura In ‘Star Trek’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who broke down barriers with her portrayal of translator and communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and later in its film franchise, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. Related Story George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols Related Story 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' & 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Plot Crossover Episode – Comic-Con Related Story William Shatner, Kevin Smith And Legion M On...
SILVER CITY, NM
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

110K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy