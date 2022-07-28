ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series

By Nellie Andreeva
 3 days ago
Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes , the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets.

The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black .

Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Ritter’s Lucy is a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

Anna Fishko is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black , return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Known for her title roles in Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, Ritter will next be seen in HBO’s Love and Death , opposite Elizabeth Olsen. She was recently seen in the film Nightbooks for Netflix and directed and executive produced the supernatural YA series The Girl in the Woods for Peacock. Ritter also is working on a follow-up to her novel Bonfire.

Ritter, who got her break on Breaking Bad as Jane Margolis, is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver, and Thompson.

