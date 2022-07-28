ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jon Stewart rips Republicans for blocking bill to treat veterans: 'These are the people who fought and defended their right to this fuckery'

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Jon Stewart speaks to the press before a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on Capitol Hill July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Jon Stewart ripped into Republicans for blocking the advancement of a veteran health care bill.
  • "Sadly, these are the people that fought and defended their right to this fuckery," Stewart said.
  • Stewart said the Republicans who blocked the bill were "cowards."

Jon Stewart, the former host of "The Daily Show," during a visit to Washington, DC, on Thursday excoriated Senate Republicans for blocking a bill that would expand health care access for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and Agent Orange, among other contaminants, during their service.

"This is corruption at its finest. And sadly, these are the people that fought and defended their right to this fuckery," Stewart said in comments to reporters on Capitol Hill.

Stewart during a press conference with Democratic lawmakers like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Republicans "don't support the troops" but "support the war machine."

"They haven't met a veteran they won't screw over," Stewart, a longtime advocate for veterans, added.

A version of the bipartisan bill — the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act — passed in the Senate in June (84-14). But revisions made to the bill in the House — where it passed by a 342-88 vote — saw the measure return to the Senate.

Despite passing with strong bipartisan support in the Senate last month, the bill on Wednesday failed to cross the 60-vote threshold necessary for it to advance. Twenty-five Republicans who previously supported the bill voted against it, per the Guardian.

Stewart in a tweet called those Republicans "stab vets in the back Senators."

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who was among the Republicans to stand in the way of the advancement of the legislation, said the measure was "a budget gimmick that's designed to allow hundreds of billions of dollars in additional unrelated spending, having nothing to do with veterans," per Roll Call.

During Thursday's press conference, Stewart called Toomey a "coward," saying the Pennsylvania Republican's opposition to the measure over the allocation of discretionary funds was "bullshit."

Toomey's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, in a statement on Wednesday slammed Republicans for stalling the bill.

"This eleventh-hour act of cowardice will actively harm this country's veterans and their families. Republicans chose today to rob generations of toxic-exposed veterans across this country of the health care and benefits they so desperately need — and make no mistake, more veterans will suffer and die as a result," Tester said.

Susan Ghent
3d ago

Truth. VOTE OUT EVERY LAST ONE. SAVE AMERICA. YOU CAN FIND BETTER REPUBLICANS LATER TO VOTE IN.

