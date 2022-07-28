Krysten Ritter to Star in ‘Orphan Black’ Sequel Series at AMC

Click here to read the full article.

Krysten Ritter is set for the lead role in the “ Orphan Black ” sequel series currently in the works at AMC , Variety has learned.

The new series is titled “ Orphan Black: Echoes ” and was ordered to series at AMC back in April . Ritter will executive produce in addition to starring.

Set in the near future, “Orphan Black: Echoes” takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Ritter will play Lucy, described as a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

The role brings Ritter back to AMC, as she previously appeared as Jane Margolis in the network’s hit drama series “Breaking Bad” as well as the followup film “El Camino.” Ritter is also known for her starring role in the Marvel-Netflix series “Jessica Jones” as well as the ABC sitcom “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” She will also appear in the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Love and Death.” Her film roles include “Nightbooks,” “Big Eyes,” and “The Hero.”

She is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, and Breechen Feldman Breimer Silver and Thompson.

AMC has given the show a 10-episode order. It is expected launch on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023. As Variety exclusively reported , Anna Fishko will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. John Fawcett, the co-creator of “Orphan Black:” who directed 17 episodes of the series, will executive produce and direct “Echoes.” The show is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, which produced the original series. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.