Krysten Ritter to Star in ‘Orphan Black’ Sequel Series at AMC

By Joe Otterson
Variety
 3 days ago
Krysten Ritter is set for the lead role in the “ Orphan Black ” sequel series currently in the works at AMC , Variety has learned.

The new series is titled “ Orphan Black: Echoes ” and was ordered to series at AMC back in April . Ritter will executive produce in addition to starring.

Set in the near future, “Orphan Black: Echoes” takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Ritter will play Lucy, described as a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

The role brings Ritter back to AMC, as she previously appeared as Jane Margolis in the network’s hit drama series “Breaking Bad” as well as the followup film “El Camino.” Ritter is also known for her starring role in the Marvel-Netflix series “Jessica Jones” as well as the ABC sitcom “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” She will also appear in the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Love and Death.” Her film roles include “Nightbooks,” “Big Eyes,” and “The Hero.”

She is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, and Breechen Feldman Breimer Silver and Thompson.

AMC has given the show a 10-episode order. It is expected launch on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023. As Variety exclusively reported , Anna Fishko will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. John Fawcett, the co-creator of “Orphan Black:” who directed 17 episodes of the series, will executive produce and direct “Echoes.” The show is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, which produced the original series. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of 'The Talk,' Dies at 50

Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series "The Talk" and a former supervising producer for "The Tyra Banks Show," has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray's death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of "The Talk" and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was "bravely battling an unforgiving disease." The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Smith Posts Emotional Apology Video for Oscars Slap, Says Chris Rock Is ‘Not Ready’ to Speak With Him

Will Smith Posts Emotional Apology Video for Oscars Slap, Says Chris Rock Is 'Not Ready' to Speak With Him

Will Smith has opened up about the ongoing controversy surrounding his assault of Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards, offering up his most unvarnished thoughts about an altercation that has marred his public image. In an emotional YouTube post, Smith addressed why he didn't apologize to Rock when he accepted a best actor prize for his work in "King Richard" shortly after he charged the stage and slapped the comic for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut. "It's all fuzzy," Smith says. "I've reached out to Chris and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She's a 64-Year-Old Woman: 'Can't Imagine They'll Call'

Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama "Everything Everywhere All at Once" opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. "I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I've seen a lot of Marvel movies," Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. "What I was talking about is that 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was a...
MOVIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Krysten Ritter
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
