Norman, OK

Norman launches online portal for flood damage reports

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it’s been incredibly dry this summer, city leaders in Norman are preparing for spring showers.

Officials say residents in Norman will now be able to report flood damage online.

The Stormwater Division of the City of Norman is asking the public to report property damage as the result of flooding when necessary. Officials say they can use that information to apply for community grants to improve the city.

“We appreciate the collaborative effort of the community as we continue pursuing projects and
opportunities that can improve the quality of our stormwater,” said Jason Murphy, Stormwater Program
Manager.

Under the new system, residents can upload information and photos of damage to a new online portal.

Officials stress that making this report does not substitute for filing insurance claims.

