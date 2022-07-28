Podcast: Jonathan Toews Speaks About Blackhawks Rebuild and an Interview With Max Domi

www.nbcchicago.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Blackhawks News & Rumours: Toews, Kane, Domi, Mrázek
Given the volume of activity that the Chicago Blackhawks have orchestrated this offseason, it will take some time to accurately assess the impact of the respective moves. Let alone what it all means for the immediate future of this franchise and how those that represent it are left feeling as a result.
Report: East executive says Bulls have 'overvalued' Patrick Williams
The Chicago Bulls have been mentioned throughout the offseason in several trade rumors, whether that’s for Rudy Gobert or Kevin Durant. With those rumors, one thing has remained constant: the Bulls have no interest in trading Patrick Williams. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive, who said...
LA Kings Made a Wise Move Allowing Andreas Athanasiou to Walk
Not long ago, the LA Kings were presented with a free agent situation and whether they should sign him or not. That free agent was forward Andreas Athanasiou. Athanasiou came to the Kings as a free agent on December 28, 2020. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound skilled forward was brought in to add some depth and scoring punch from the bottom six.
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Blackhawks name Derek Plante assistant coach
A few days ago, we covered how University of Minnesota-Duluth associate coach Derek Plante was expected to join the Blackhawks’ coaching staff under new head coach Luke Richardson. Monday, the move was made official, with the Blackhawks hiring Plante under the title of assistant coach. This move marks Plante’s...
Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete Reunited with Old Friend Mitch Marner
On day two of free agency, the Maple Leafs added another young player who’s been kicking around the NHL for quite a while but without lasting success – that’s Victor Mete. On that day, general manager Kyle Dubas signed two defensemen in one sweep. One was the 35-year-old Jordie Benn and the other was the 24-year-old Mete. Both signed on for one-year league-minimum $750,000 contracts.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Blues, Flames, Stars, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers weren’t signing Jesse Puljujarvi just to trade him. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders are believed to have some business conducted that they aren’t releasing to the media. Is it possible interest in Nazem Kadri is among the business they’ve done or are still trying to do?
Maple Leafs’ Success Is Good Business For NHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be the punchline in many jokes throughout the hockey world. Despite their high-end talent, they still haven’t won a playoff series of any kind since 2004. Even as the playoff losses continue to mount, interest in the Maple Leafs only continues to grow....
RUMOR: Bulls’ shocking Coby White trade plan, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are determined to trade Coby White, but if they don’t get the offer they want for the young guard, they could very well keep him until the trade deadline or when he hits restricted free agency in 2023. As Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times...
Nick Stajduhar: The Forgotten Piece of the Wayne Gretzky Trade
There’s a single day in Edmonton Oilers history that remains one of the darkest days in the organization’s history – August 9, 1988. It was the day that fans of the Oilers found out that their hero and NHL great — Wayne Gretzky — had been moved and sold by Peter Pocklington.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks, P.K. Subban Talk
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have given goaltending prospect Michael DiPietro permission to seek a trade. Meanwhile, there’s more momentum surrounding the idea that Phil Kessel might be a fit with the Edmonton Oilers. Why did Max Domi choose to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks?...
Lehkonen brings Stanley Cup to Finland
Avalanche forward enjoys private celebration in hometown of Turku. Artturi Lehkonen kept his day with the Stanley Cup low-key in Finland on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche forward brought the Cup to his hometown of Turku to celebrate with his close family and friends. Lehkonen took the trophy to Varissuo Ice...
Blackhawks Making Same Rebuilding Mistakes As Sabres Did
Rebuilding a franchise is not a simple task, especially when it is accomplished by tearing everything down to the bottom and starting from scratch. The Buffalo Sabres did this back in the 2013-14 season when they traded away star players like Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, and Jason Pominville, and the Chicago Blackhawks are following this same formula for their current teardown. At the 2022 NHL Draft, they traded away Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. Both players are yet to turn 25 years old, and the moves stunned the hockey world when commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcements.
Rantanen spends day with Stanley Cup around pups
Mikko Rantanen brought his loved ones -- including furry friends -- to spend the day with him and the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche forward and his family started out with the most important meal of the day. Rantanen ate porridge out of the Cup and then called in a member of the clean-up crew to lick it clean.
