What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

11-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Building Sells For $5.5M: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – July 31st, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * 11-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Building Sells For $5.5M. * City Of Santa Monica Obtained $65,000 Judgment And Injunction In Tenant Harassment Case. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Sponsor this video by contacting ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.
SMa.r.t. Column: Fantasyland Is Not Limited to Theme Parks
By now, most residents have heard of Santa Monica’s 8,895-unit overall mandate and the 6,168-unit affordable housing subset. This general magnitude of Santa Monica’s mandated housing numbers has been floating around for almost 3 years now. Then there is zoning. The state has changed our reality there too. Prior to 2019, most people were only vaguely aware of these concepts, if at all. Local land use issues were not on the average person’s radar.
City of Santa Monica Awards Awards $5M for 13-Unit Community Corp. Development
342 Berkeley Street project will bring 13 affordable housing units to Santa Monica. The City of Santa Monica has approved giving $5,689,748 million dollars to a new project proposed by the nonprofit developer Community Corp. of Santa Monica, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This project would be new affordable housing for the city which Santa Monica is in desperate need of. The new development will be constructed at 1342 Berkley Street.
