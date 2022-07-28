Lincoln Fresh Food Truck Provides Produce In Low Income Areas

klin.com
KETV.com
Omaha food pantry struggles with inflation amid increase in demand
OMAHA, Neb. — Cars surrounded Benson Baptist Church, spanning each block from every direction. "We give out a selection of frozen meats, today, we have a lot of ground beef and sausage, that type of thing. We have some produce. We give out bread from Rotella's and then canned goods and non-perishable items on top of that," said director Marisa Carlson.
klkntv.com
Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing
DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
WOWT
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
iheart.com
Omaha 'Farmers Market' Switch This Sunday
Organizers say the "Omaha Farmers Market" will relocate its Sunday market this weekend to accomodate the "Maha Music Festival" in Aksarben Village. The Sunday market will take place across Center Street at UNO's Baxter Arena in Lot 26, and will be open during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
doniphanherald.com
Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years
The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwood trees above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name. So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?. More than 5,300 ideas poured...
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Transit to Modify Evening Service
LINCOLN–(News Release July 29)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities on Friday announced StarTran will modify its evening service for most routes effective Thursday, August 18. StarTran’s fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than what is currently offered. The modified service will impact about 2% of StarTran’s bus and paratransit rides.
1011now.com
Lancaster County Fair kicks off competitions, prioritizes safety
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On average, 120,000 people attend the Lancaster County Super Fair each year. “It’s really unusual for a county fair to run over two weekends, 10 days, but we’re happy to do it for our large community,” said Amy Dickerson, the directing manager. “We have a lot of great people come out, and we’re really focusing on safety and security. We want it to be more family-friendly than ever.”
KETV.com
Meet Galactus, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Galactus — a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois — is intelligent, athletic and ready to find his life's purpose!. He enjoys working-type activities, such as nose work and...
klin.com
COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
klkntv.com
LPS expands on the district’s new COVID-19 protocol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier this week, the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education announced there will not be a mask mandate in place next fall. Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke more about the COVID protocols for the upcoming school year on Friday. “I wouldn’t rule anything at this point...
Douglas County Health raises COVID-19 community infection level to 'high'
The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) began listing the community COVID-19 level as "High" this week.
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
KETV.com
'They're trying to up their views': Local kids steal cars for social media clout
OMAHA, Neb. — Many Omahans are revved up over one of the latest TikTok challenges. Now police face a challenge of their own, as certain kinds of car thefts skyrocket. If you drive a Hyundai or Kia that requires a key to start the engine, you might want to park it in a garage or get a steering wheel club, so you don't see your car get its 15 seconds of TikTok infamy.
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
klin.com
LPD Taking Part In National Night Out Tuesday
Tuesday, August 2nd, is National Night Out. This is a community building event to help promote police and community partnerships with the ove3rall goal of helping to make every neighborhood safer. The Lincoln Police Department will again be participating in the national event and will visit as many neighborhood events...
