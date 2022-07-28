Welcome to Indian Country celebration

www.yourbigsky.com
yourbigsky.com
Donation challenge for Yellowstone Academy
The Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch (YBGR) in Billings, Montana, received a challenge donation of 5,000 dollars from Stockman Bank. The donation challenge was given in support of the Back to School Program 2022 for Yellowstone Academy(YA) students. Yellowstone Academy is a fully accredited school for grades K-12 on the...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
406mtsports.com
Molt's Scott Olson couldn't imagine not participating in Great American hill climb
BILLINGS — Scott Olson was like a child anticipating riding the rides at the county fair on Thursday night. He just couldn’t wait for the big moment to arrive. But instead of riding a horse on the carousel at the carnival, for Olson the big moment was when he'd be riding a motorcycle at the Great American Championship hill climb.
yourbigsky.com
5 easy trails to try in Billings
Billings has over 30 trails throughout the city and can be a fun way to get some light exercise. AllTrails lists some of the best biking and walking trails in the Magic City. Here are the top five that are considered easy trails:. Swords Park Trail is located on the...
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
yourbigsky.com
Laurel under the stars
Movies at sunset! Does it get any better? Give Movies Under The Stars in Laurel a try if you haven’t already; it’s great and romantic fun!. Gates open at 7pm at the Laurel High School practice field. Come hungry because you’re in for some fabulous food, too! There...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
yourbigsky.com
Let’s get CRAZY for the Downtown Billings Alliance Crazy Days!
It’s the weekend, and time for relaxation and some fab fun!. We have the perfect idea for you if you’re looking for something fun and crazy to do; try the Downtown Billings Alliance Crazy Days promises to have a little something for everyone. Join the Downtown Alliance in...
Benefit planned for paralyzed Billings dancer after car accident
One Billings dancer’s life turned upside down after she was in a car accident in June, leaving her in a wheelchair.
Yellowstone flood causes worries for winter
The washout of roads serving Cooke City and Red Lodge in June proved to be a challenge, and even crippled access to those communities for a time. However, looking ahead to the winter season brings new concerns. According to the website “Yellowstone Gate,” business owners and residents in Gardiner, Cooke City and Red Lodge, Montana joined with Wyoming colleagues in Cody on Monday to discuss how to ensure winter access to each other’s communities, and to Yellowstone National Park.
Parents react to Billings Public School's rescinded mandated mask policy
Billings Public School’s board of trustees rescinded their mandated mask policy on Monday. Many parents are relieved they can make their own choices while others are concerned.
yourbigsky.com
A wheelie great idea – the first bike rental business opens in Billings
Such a cool idea!!! Renting a bike or kayak for a day!!! The awesome launch party for this great idea is Sunday, July 31st at the Billings Downtown Depot. Come check out all of these incredible new bikes, kayaks & paddle board summer rentals!. You don’t have to put in...
100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?
Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Laurel man competes in History Channel show
An opportunity to try something wild and crazy. That's what a Laurel blacksmith said about the History Channel show, Forged In Fire: Gladiators of the Forge.
It’s Kind of Ridiculous Dogs Aren’t Allowed at This Weekly Billings Event
The Farmer's market time of year is here. Just about every town around has some type of Farmer's market. Some places even have two per week. People can find anything and everything that's in season. The big issue in the Billings area is NO DOGS ALLOWED. They emphasize that over...
montanarightnow.com
Butte and Billings Baseball are State A Championship Bound
After Billings beat Belgrade 13-11 and Butte overcame Havre 15-5 on Saturday, the Miners and Cardinals are set to meet in the title game on Sunday at Medina Park. Billings is going for their first-ever State A championship while Butte is trying for their first since 1953.
montanasports.com
Helena Senators move on to AA State Legion Championship after Saturday win against Billings Scarlets
BILLINGS — The Helena Senators eliminated the Billings Scarlets on Saturday, earning themselves a second consecutive appearance in the AA State Legion championship. Helena was looking to rebound following a heartbreaking loss to the Billings Royals on Friday evening in the undefeated semifinal. The Scarlets dropped their first game of the tournament but had responded and were looking for their third win in a row.
