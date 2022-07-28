Orlando Magic will have to define roles and create pecking order to succeed

orlandomagicdaily.com
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Playing with LeBron James in Drew League
Lakers forward LeBron James appeared in the Drew League for the first time in 11 seasons with his teammate DeMar DeRozan being able to take in the moment.
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch
There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn’t mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office. A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star […] The post WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Big Report About LeBron James On Friday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is "extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers' back-to-back rocky seasons." James is a four-time NBA Champion, who has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post On Friday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made an Instagram post on Friday. Irving has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets.
Lakers News: NBA Exec Doubts Buddy Hield & Myles Turner Trade Makes LA Contenders
One NBA executive believes that trading Russell Westbrook and picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner does little to bolster LA's title odds.
Analyst: LA Clippers Biggest Threat to Warriors
NBA analyst and Hall-of-Fame member Charles Barkley is high on the Clippers
Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst
Lakers forward LeBron James inches closer to the NBA scoring record, but NBA analyst believes it won't be as happy as it should be
Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook may have a chance to suit up for the Lakers this season if the team choose to wait for the deadline
Miami Dolphins: 5 things to love from first week of training camp
Football is back, and the Miami Dolphins are now in the full swing of training camp. What were the positives from the first week?. The wait is over, and Miami Dolphins football is back! Sort of. The off-season was full of fireworks and excitement, and it felt like we have...
