[Update 2:30 p.m.]: Missing SF teen found in Tenderloin

One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
Man arrested in connection with SF shooting Sunday afternoon
One man has been arrested after a shooting in San Francisco sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
Oakland store manager chases away thieves then cops detain him
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- An Oakland liquor store is picking up the pieces after an early morning break-in. The manager of U & I Liquor on Telegraph Avenue did not want to go on camera but told KPIX he was armed and ready when intruders showed up.He was in a back office just before 7 a.m. Sunday when an alarm went off.He armed himself with a gun and scared off two suspects who had entered through a front window."Last week this happened so somebody broke his window and he was expecting them to come back," said longtime customer Daniel Avina. "He...
2 adults, 1 child injured in shooting at Oakland high school
Two adults and one juvenile were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at Oakland Tech High School, officials said.
Oakland business owner detained after arming himself to protect his store
A business owner in Oakland was detained after arming himself to protect his store, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD).
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
Man stabbed to death in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday night in East Palo Alto, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence on the 1900 block of Cooley Street around 11:12 p.m., police said. The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the residence, according […]
15-Year-Old Shot In Front Of His Home
SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, a 15-year-old boy in the Potrero Hill neighborhood was shot and police are seeking the suspected shooter. The crime transpired around 5:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in front of the boy’s home. He was shot in the buttocks and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if it was random.
East Bay woman arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed 1, injured another
An East Bay woman has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash killed one pedestrian and hospitalized a second. Briana Day, 28, of Concord, was arrested Saturday in Walnut Creek.
Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
Police announce $75,000 reward in 2016 SF Tenderloin homicide, seek suspect ID
SAN FRANCISCO -- A $75,000 reward has been announced by San Francisco police relating to a 2016 homicide investigation in the city's Tenderloin in which a 24-year-old man died after suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers responded to a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2016, in the 700 block of Ellis Street. Upon arrival, they found the man, Mitchell Warren of San Francisco, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. During the course of the investigation, surveillance video of the suspect was located. The surveillance video shows the suspect riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified. Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying the subject riding on the handlebars of the bicycle. The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Warren's murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Oakland police ask for assistance in search for suspects in May fatal shooting
OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department has released photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jose Amaya-Ramos.Surveillance video shows the man killed at a food truck was simply waiting for his food. One gunman didn't even look as he fired his gun.The shooting happened at a food truck on May 12th near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District.In the surveillance footage, it appeared the victim Jose Amaya-Ramos and a friend were waiting for their order when the three gunmen walked up. The robbers...
Brazen thief drives off in unmarked San Francisco police car
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A 36-year-old Dublin man was in custody after he allegedly drove off in an unmarked San Francisco police car, evaded officers in a short pursuit and crashed into another vehicle, injuring three others.San Francisco police said the patrol vehicle was stolen in the 200 block of Geary Street in Union Square at about 5:57 p.m. on Thursday.At approximately 6 p.m., officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Market Street and 9th Street and attempted a stop. But the driver failed to yield and a brief pursuit ensued.Officers terminated the pursuit in the area of...
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Reward for 2016 unsolved Tenderloin shooting homicide increased to $75K
San Francisco Police have increased the reward for information into solving the 6-year-old murder case of Mitchell Warren, who was shot and killed in 2016 in the Tenderloin.
5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery
:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
Oakland's Chinatown shows resilience against COVID, violence with street festival
More than 50 Chinatown food vendors and businesses were all in for this festival, signaling a new start for a resilient neighborhood that's experienced so much over the last few years of the pandemic-- most recently the murder of Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung.
Second suspect arrested for San Francisco assault of man, 61
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday for a July 15 assault, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Andrew Morelopena, 21, of San Francisco is accused of physically assaulting a 61-year-old victim. The attack happened on the 1000 block of McAllister Street around 11:00 a.m. The victim told officers that he […]
