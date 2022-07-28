ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

[Update 2:30 p.m.]: Missing SF teen found in Tenderloin

By Eleni Balakrishnan
Mission Local
Mission Local
 4 days ago
missionlocal.org

KTVU FOX 2

One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious

SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland store manager chases away thieves then cops detain him

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- An Oakland liquor store is picking up the pieces after an early morning break-in. The manager of U & I Liquor on Telegraph Avenue did not want to go on camera but told KPIX he was armed and ready when intruders showed up.He was in a back office just before 7 a.m. Sunday when an alarm went off.He armed himself with a gun and scared off two suspects who had entered through a front window."Last week this happened so somebody broke his window and he was expecting them to come back," said longtime customer Daniel Avina. "He...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday night in East Palo Alto, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence on the 1900 block of Cooley Street around 11:12 p.m., police said. The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the residence, according […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
thesfnews.com

15-Year-Old Shot In Front Of His Home

SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, a 15-year-old boy in the Potrero Hill neighborhood was shot and police are seeking the suspected shooter. The crime transpired around 5:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in front of the boy’s home. He was shot in the buttocks and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if it was random.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury,  police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police announce $75,000 reward in 2016 SF Tenderloin homicide, seek suspect ID

SAN FRANCISCO -- A $75,000 reward has been announced by San Francisco police relating to a 2016 homicide investigation in the city's Tenderloin in which a 24-year-old man died after suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers responded to a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2016, in the 700 block of Ellis Street. Upon arrival, they found the man, Mitchell Warren of San Francisco, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. During the course of the investigation, surveillance video of the suspect was located. The surveillance video shows the suspect riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified. Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying the subject riding on the handlebars of the bicycle. The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Warren's murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police ask for assistance in search for suspects in May fatal shooting

OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department has released photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jose Amaya-Ramos.Surveillance video shows the man killed at a food truck was simply waiting for his food.  One gunman didn't even look as he fired his gun.The shooting happened at a food truck on May 12th near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District.In the surveillance footage, it appeared the victim Jose Amaya-Ramos and a friend were waiting for their order when the three gunmen walked up.  The robbers...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brazen thief drives off in unmarked San Francisco police car

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A 36-year-old Dublin man was in custody after he allegedly drove off in an unmarked San Francisco police car, evaded officers in a short pursuit and crashed into another vehicle, injuring three others.San Francisco police said the patrol vehicle was stolen in the 200 block of Geary Street in Union Square at about 5:57 p.m. on Thursday.At approximately 6 p.m., officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Market Street and 9th Street and attempted a stop. But the driver failed to yield and a brief pursuit ensued.Officers terminated the pursuit in the area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery

:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Second suspect arrested for San Francisco assault of man, 61

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday for a July 15 assault, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Andrew Morelopena, 21, of San Francisco is accused of physically assaulting a 61-year-old victim. The attack happened on the 1000 block of McAllister Street around 11:00 a.m. The victim told officers that he […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

