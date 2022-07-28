ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police make arrest in Winston Road double shooting

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a recent double shooting on Winston Road . According to police, George Watley, age 48, has been arrested in connection to the July 24 shootings of a man and a woman in 1000 block of Winston Road.

Police said the man was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He was determined to be in serious but stable condition. The woman suffered a minor injury in the shooting.

Watley has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

