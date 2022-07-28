Heisman Trophy Odds: C.J. Stroud Passes Bryce Young as 2022 Favorite, Jaxson Smith-Njigba Makes Huge Jump

fansided.com
Commanders fans lose their minds over Carson Wentz training camp INTs
The Washington Commanders began their second week of training camp Monday, which marked the final practice before pads come on. While several players stood out among the rest over the first four-plus practices, padded practice marks the start of when we’ll be able to fully gauge how players are performing.
Big Ten expansion: Pac-12 commissioner has bold statement for USC, UCLA
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes USC and UCLA will regret leaving for Big Ten. George Kliavkoff is not exactly thrilled over USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. He may only be entering his second year as the Pac-12 commissioner, but Kliavkoff has to deal with the...
Run to Bet the Over on DeVante Parker’s Touchdowns Prop for Patriots in 2022
The New England Patriots picked up an important weapon in the 2022 offseason. They traded with the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker, who was a first-round pick back in the 2015 NFL Draft, has only put together one season where he showcased his full potential, and it came in 2019.
NFL・
2 pleasant surprises from Week 1 of Commanders training camp
The Washington Commanders concluded their first week of training camp on Saturday. Several veterans were given rest days, including defenders Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno. With players expected to be in pads Monday, it’s totally understandable why the coaching staff gave these...
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
