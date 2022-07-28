ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, NE

All weekend long, the Winnebago Tribe is hosting powwow with dancing, singing, arts & crafts and more

By Jared McNett
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Joann Weber

Joann Weber of South Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City. Cards may be sent to 1903 5th Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776. Joann was born on Aug....
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Lawton, Iowa novelist receives two prestigious awards

LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a motivational memoir by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio. "The Daze of Grace" -- which tells the story of a girl discovering the meaning of life -- received first place in Christian fiction. "When All Else Fails" -- a chronicle of Young's recovery from a health crisis -- was awarded in the autobiographical, cancer and motivational categories.
LAWTON, IA
KLEM

Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars

The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
LE MARS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Winnebago, NE
Winnebago, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Support efforts to preserve monarch butterflies

It was recently announced that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added monarch butterflies to its red list of threatened species and is labeled as endangered because of the dwindling population in North America. Now more than ever, it's important to help support a culture of growth...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Tinay-Coan

Mae Marie Tinay and Brian Lee Coan exchanged wedding vows on July 20, 2022, in Elk Point, S.D. The bride is the daughter of Shirley Simgajon and Zosimo Tinay. The groom is the son of Bernard Eugene Coan and Wanda Lee Coan.
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Journal

Explorers survive scare, complete sweep of first place Chicago

SIOUX CITY – According to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, the biggest play of the season to this point happened Sunday evening in Sioux City’s 8-7 win over Chicago. With one out in an 8-6 game in the top of the ninth inning, a line drive by Grant Kay landed for a base hit and K.C. Hobson was headed home for the Chicago Dogs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Arts And Crafts#Veteran#The Winnebago Tribe#The Winnebago Powwow#Scouts
KLEM

Plymouth County Fair Day 5

See the blacksmith demonstrations in the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fair through Sunday. See other great fair photos brought to you by Fedders Marine & RV on the KLEM web site www.klem1410.com under “KLEM Stuff’ or click this link https://klem1410.com/pcf2022/
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program

SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KELOLAND TV

Northwest Iowa native named new Hy-Vee CEO

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee. The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1. Wiese...
CHEROKEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets

A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators greater freedom in rural areas makes perfect sense, but we hope the Sioux City Council slams the brakes on requests to permit the recreational vehicles on city streets.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $445,000

Looking for a new build in Sergeant Bluff that will be ready soon with a great floorplan? This is the one!! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master suite with walk-in closet and walk-in tile shower, double sink vanity with granite countertops. Main floor gas fireplace w\built-ins, sliding door leading to patio, kitchen with fully custom cabinets featuring soft\slow close, walk-in pantry, center-island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, double oven, vented hood with cooktop, tile backsplash. The main floor also features a mudroom\laundry area and a custom bench off the large, attached three car garage. The open-concept basement is partially finished (framed and wired). The flooring and tile along with garage doors have already been ordered. The exterior color of the home will be white with gray brick veneer and black accent (gutters, etc.). Countertops and other items could still possibly be picked out. The tax abatement still applies!! Anticipated completion date is August 30..
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska experts weigh in on underlying component of massacres: gender

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mass shootings are making headlines again. With it, northeast Nebraska experts point out that an under-discussed component of this tragic trend is gender. Bipartisan research center The Violence Project states men perpetrate 98% of mass shootings and 90% of all murders. Norfolk’s domestic violence resource, Bright Horizons, noted they see five to 10 women a day – who usually are hurt by men – but only around 50 male violence victims per year.
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,800,000

New construction on # 5 Fairway, with the view of the bridge, pond, and green. One of the last golf course lots left to build a new home. Builder has designed this home for all types of buyer needs. Drivet and stone exterior and oversized 4 car garage, this home has over 6700 sq.ft. finished living spaces. 12' ceilings in the main living spaces. Open great room, formal dining, kitchen and eating area. 72" electric fireplace in the great room with oversized Gerkin Rhino windows across the back. No art work needed here; picturesque views from the back. Builder also provides a covered deck, 16 x 21 with gas fireplace, gas grill, wood ceiling, steps to 20x40 inground pool, also gas firepit. Entertaining home with great spaces to gather. In addition to the normal rooms, this builder added a flex room that is 17 x 22, (could be office with wet bar, sink & frig included or 6th bedroom with large closet on main floor). Oversized laundry room that has room to add locker system. Half bath on main floor with tile floor and metallic tile to the ceiling. Master Bath features heated tile floors, soaking tub, oversized steam shower, double vanity. Main living areas have engineered wood flooring. Bedrooms will be carpeted. The Kitchen: Chef 48" stove, side by side frig/freezer, lots of cabinets, contrasting island color, walkin pantry (6x8) and large eating area. The formal dining room has a butler pantry. To the lower level: Family room with wet bar area, plus area for couches and 2nd fireplace. The workout room with have rubber flooring and glass front (17x20). All bedrooms have walkin closets, 4th and 5th bedrooms have shared 3/4 bath. There is a separate 3/4 bath for people using the pool, (5 x 11) Second laundry in lower level. Access to the pool: From the covered deck or from the lower level. Another office space in the basement. Two furnaces, safe room, softener installed. Check with agent about completion dates...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy