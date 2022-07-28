All weekend long, the Winnebago Tribe is hosting powwow with dancing, singing, arts & crafts and more

siouxcityjournal.com
Sioux City Journal
Joann Weber
Joann Weber of South Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City. Cards may be sent to 1903 5th Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776. Joann was born on Aug....
Sioux City Journal
Cone Park employees give tips on summer tubing at the year-round Sioux City destination
SIOUX CITY — Seth Hodgins described Cone Park's new summer tubing track as "the next best thing since sliced bread." "I see all the kids. They're just having a bunch of fun. They like it," said the University of South Dakota freshman, who works at the Sioux City park. "It's new. It's just awesome!"
Sioux City Journal
Lawton, Iowa novelist receives two prestigious awards
LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a motivational memoir by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio. "The Daze of Grace" -- which tells the story of a girl discovering the meaning of life -- received first place in Christian fiction. "When All Else Fails" -- a chronicle of Young's recovery from a health crisis -- was awarded in the autobiographical, cancer and motivational categories.
KLEM
Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars
The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Support efforts to preserve monarch butterflies
It was recently announced that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added monarch butterflies to its red list of threatened species and is labeled as endangered because of the dwindling population in North America. Now more than ever, it's important to help support a culture of growth...
siouxlandnews.com
Tilt Studios opening at Southern Hills Mall forcing other businesses to close down
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As a new arcade moves into the Southern Hills Mall, several other businesses already there say it's forcing them to leave. "Tilt put in a non-exclusive for competition, so basically there is no competition for them," said Brian Gibbs, owner of Gibby's Arcade. That non-compete...
Sioux City Journal
Tinay-Coan
Mae Marie Tinay and Brian Lee Coan exchanged wedding vows on July 20, 2022, in Elk Point, S.D. The bride is the daughter of Shirley Simgajon and Zosimo Tinay. The groom is the son of Bernard Eugene Coan and Wanda Lee Coan.
Sioux City Journal
Explorers survive scare, complete sweep of first place Chicago
SIOUX CITY – According to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, the biggest play of the season to this point happened Sunday evening in Sioux City’s 8-7 win over Chicago. With one out in an 8-6 game in the top of the ninth inning, a line drive by Grant Kay landed for a base hit and K.C. Hobson was headed home for the Chicago Dogs.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Johnnie Bolin reflects on his late brother Tommy Bolin and their Hall of Fame induction
SIOUX CITY — The late Tommy Bolin, a legendary musician from such groups as Zephyr, the James Gang and Deep Purple, earned a posthumous spot on the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) Hall of Fame, based on his work as a teenager in a band called A Patch of Blue.
KLEM
Plymouth County Fair Day 5
See the blacksmith demonstrations in the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fair through Sunday. See other great fair photos brought to you by Fedders Marine & RV on the KLEM web site www.klem1410.com under “KLEM Stuff’ or click this link https://klem1410.com/pcf2022/
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers split two scrimmages against Omaha at 40-man camp
SIOUX CITY – Brian Nicholas and Ben Poitras each had a good day Sunday at the Sioux City Musketeers 40-man camp at IBP Ice Center. Both skaters scored goals in a twinbill split against the Omaha Lancers. The Lancers won Game 1 4-3, while the Musketeers won the nightcap 8-1.
Sioux City Journal
With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program
SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers celebrate Steve Montgomery's franchise record 427 wins
SIOUX CITY – On most summer nights at Lewis and Clark Park, Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery likes to wear sunglasses. Montgomery made sure he had a special pair on Friday night before the game against the Chicago Dogs. The Explorers recognized Montgomery for becoming the franchise’s all-time...
Sioux City Journal
New Miusketeers coach Jason Kernser focuses on culture this weekend at 40-man camp
SIOUX CITY — For the first time since winning the Clark Cup title back in the spring, the Sioux City Musketeers will take the ice as a team. The Musketeers will have two doubleheaders of scrimmages on Sunday and Monday at IBP Ice Center, as the champions continue their 40-man camp that started earlier this week.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Sioux City Explorers inch past Chicago Dogs in the final inning
SIOUX CITY – Steve Montgomery can’t explain how his team keeps finding a way to win games late. The Sioux City Explorers manager does know, however, how tightly knit this team is and it showed again in the ninth inning Friday in a 5-4 win over the Chicago Dogs at Lewis and Clark Park.
KELOLAND TV
Northwest Iowa native named new Hy-Vee CEO
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee. The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1. Wiese...
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets
A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators greater freedom in rural areas makes perfect sense, but we hope the Sioux City Council slams the brakes on requests to permit the recreational vehicles on city streets.
Sioux City Journal
3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $445,000
Looking for a new build in Sergeant Bluff that will be ready soon with a great floorplan? This is the one!! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master suite with walk-in closet and walk-in tile shower, double sink vanity with granite countertops. Main floor gas fireplace w\built-ins, sliding door leading to patio, kitchen with fully custom cabinets featuring soft\slow close, walk-in pantry, center-island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, double oven, vented hood with cooktop, tile backsplash. The main floor also features a mudroom\laundry area and a custom bench off the large, attached three car garage. The open-concept basement is partially finished (framed and wired). The flooring and tile along with garage doors have already been ordered. The exterior color of the home will be white with gray brick veneer and black accent (gutters, etc.). Countertops and other items could still possibly be picked out. The tax abatement still applies!! Anticipated completion date is August 30..
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska experts weigh in on underlying component of massacres: gender
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mass shootings are making headlines again. With it, northeast Nebraska experts point out that an under-discussed component of this tragic trend is gender. Bipartisan research center The Violence Project states men perpetrate 98% of mass shootings and 90% of all murders. Norfolk’s domestic violence resource, Bright Horizons, noted they see five to 10 women a day – who usually are hurt by men – but only around 50 male violence victims per year.
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,800,000
New construction on # 5 Fairway, with the view of the bridge, pond, and green. One of the last golf course lots left to build a new home. Builder has designed this home for all types of buyer needs. Drivet and stone exterior and oversized 4 car garage, this home has over 6700 sq.ft. finished living spaces. 12' ceilings in the main living spaces. Open great room, formal dining, kitchen and eating area. 72" electric fireplace in the great room with oversized Gerkin Rhino windows across the back. No art work needed here; picturesque views from the back. Builder also provides a covered deck, 16 x 21 with gas fireplace, gas grill, wood ceiling, steps to 20x40 inground pool, also gas firepit. Entertaining home with great spaces to gather. In addition to the normal rooms, this builder added a flex room that is 17 x 22, (could be office with wet bar, sink & frig included or 6th bedroom with large closet on main floor). Oversized laundry room that has room to add locker system. Half bath on main floor with tile floor and metallic tile to the ceiling. Master Bath features heated tile floors, soaking tub, oversized steam shower, double vanity. Main living areas have engineered wood flooring. Bedrooms will be carpeted. The Kitchen: Chef 48" stove, side by side frig/freezer, lots of cabinets, contrasting island color, walkin pantry (6x8) and large eating area. The formal dining room has a butler pantry. To the lower level: Family room with wet bar area, plus area for couches and 2nd fireplace. The workout room with have rubber flooring and glass front (17x20). All bedrooms have walkin closets, 4th and 5th bedrooms have shared 3/4 bath. There is a separate 3/4 bath for people using the pool, (5 x 11) Second laundry in lower level. Access to the pool: From the covered deck or from the lower level. Another office space in the basement. Two furnaces, safe room, softener installed. Check with agent about completion dates...
