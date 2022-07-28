HOM Furniture open golf tournament raises $300,000 for charity

www.furnituretoday.com
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
KAAL-TV
2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
point2homes.com
2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411
This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday
Just over two months since the series finale of "This Is Us" aired in May, actor Justin Hartley remains in the limelight and he will be the focus of major attention wherever he goes in the Twin Cities on Friday. The 45-year-old who plays Kevin Pearson in the acclaimed NBC...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess
A prankster in Minneapolis, Minnesota made a big soapy mess on Hennepin Ave. Thursday morning. I mean, I guess it helped clean up the street? Maybe?. I spotted the video from WCCO this morning on Facebook and I thought it had snowed for a second. Turns out, someone had decided it would be funny to pour soap into a fountain on Hennepin Ave. this morning and take off.
swnewsmedia.com
Ninth annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car Show
From Humvees to modern muscle cars, the 9th annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car, Bike, Truck and Tractor Show on Aug. 6 is sure to have something for every car lover. “We have, in the past, had everything from the early 1900 Model A up through the 50s, 60s and 70s muscle cars,” said Flags and Honor of Minnesota President Scott Bradley. He has also seen 30s, 40s and 50s street rods and modern vehicles at past shows, as well.
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
Hell's Kitchen Bloody Mary Bar is back
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of closure due to the pandemic, employee-owned Hell's Kitchen in downtown Minneapolis has just reopened its EPIC bloody mary and mimosa bar. The 35 feet of DIY fun... has a crazy amount of options to choose from. It's open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.
Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' skyline view
A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.
You Need to Try These Amazing Ice Cream Stops in MN
Now that it is summertime ice cream shops are open everywhere and ready for to scream for ice cream! But what are the best spots to hit when looking for great ice cream deals? Well here is a list of some of the best places to get your scream on!
Group of teens arrested after purse-snatching spree in Edina, Minneapolis
Police in Edina say three teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged crime spree across Edina and Minneapolis. The 48-hour spree began Saturday when an Audi Q3 sport vehicle was stolen in the Southdale business area of Edina, according to police. The car was then...
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
fox9.com
Three teens arrested for burglary spree across Edina and Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Three teens have been arrested for their part in what police believe to be a weekend robbery spree. The Edina Police Department arrested three male teenagers for their involvement in a 48-hour crime spree in both Edina and Minneapolis that began Saturday, July 23, with a stolen Audi Q3 sport utility vehicle taken from a business in the Southdale area of Edina. According to police, the car was then used in five purse-snatching incidents in Edina and Minneapolis.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
CHAP Thrift Store helps customers in more ways than one as inflation rises
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — As inflation continues to rise, thrift stores are seeing more customers. The CHAP thrift store at the corner of the Towne & Country Shopping Center in Burnsville is no exception. General Manager Mitch Berndt says they've been a staple in the community for over 30 years.
