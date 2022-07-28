Developing Smart Living Communities

www.nhbr.com
manchesterinklink.com
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
WMUR.com
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
nerej.com
Vernet Properties acquires 245,000 s/f - renovates/renames Belknap Marketplace
Belmont, NH Vernet Properties, Inc. purchased the 245,000 s/f retail shopping center at 96 Daniel Webster Hwy. (Rte. 3) in southern sector of the N.H. Lakes region and near Lakes Winnisquam and Winnipesaukee. The old Belknap Mall has a new name, Belknap Marketplace. In an effort to give new life...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Where is National Night Out on the Seacoast?
Many Seacoast police departments will host their annual National Night Out Tuesday night, a night of fun for officers and the community. The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on many nights out during the past two years. Departments will be back in full force this year with block parties and fun activities throughout their respective communities to build and enhance relationships.
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Man Shredding on Wheelchair Surf Board in Rye, New Hampshire, is All Kinds of Inspiring
Have you ever been to Summer Sessions in Rye, New Hampshire? You will feel exponentially cooler just by setting foot in this joint!. Summer Sessions is an Oceanfront Surf Shop offering lessons, camps, and adult surf nights. They also sell top brand wetsuits, surfboards, and paddle boards AND they have a full café (aka the Sandpiper Café) in the shop. Whether you consider yourself a full blown surfer dude (or dudette) or have never stood up on a wave in your life, they have lessons for every age and skill level. It's never too late to learn! They even have a LADIES NIGHT! Let's go girls!
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend
If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
nerej.com
Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan
A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
SUV slams into Hampton, NH apartment complex
HAMPTON, N.H. -- An SUV slammed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.The crash caused extensive damage to the front lobby of the building on Ocean Boulevard.It is not known yet what cause the crash or if anyone was hurt.
WMUR.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Hampshire for Friday night's drawing. A customer at Market Basket on South Broadway in Salem purchased the ticket. The first five numbers of the ticket matched the winning numbers. A Match 5 is worth a million-dollar prize. Circle K in...
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Not your average ice cream
Wednesday, August 3rd — Tonight, we show you some treats that will literally melt in your mouth. From fancy frappes to maple soft serve in a puffle cone, even wine ice cream. These sweet frozen treats aren't your average vanilla or cookie dough, these stops all over the state are taking ice cream season in NH to the extreme.
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft
GOFFSTOWN, NH – Renee Crawford, the now former assistant vice president of finance at Saint Anselm College, allegedly created a fake company and used it to charge the school for more than $40,000 in services that were never rendered. Now Crawford is set to plead guilty on Monday to...
