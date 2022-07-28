De Soto man, Park Hills woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village

(St. Francois County, MO) An Ironton man, 62 year old Jackie D. Elliot, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night just before 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Elliot was riding the motorcycle north on Parkway Road, south of Route N, when he lost control of the bike and it ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. Elliot was wearing a helmet during the wreck. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO