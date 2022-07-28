De Soto man, Park Hills woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village

www.myleaderpaper.com
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
myleaderpaper.com
Two men, woman hurt in crash near Blackwell
A De Soto man was seriously injured Thursday night, July 28, in a two-vehicle crash at Hwy. E and Upper Blackwell Road south of De Soto near Blackwell in Jefferson County. A Bonne Terre man and a High Ridge woman also were injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer woman seriously hurt in crash northeast of Grubville
Amie A. Addison, 30, of Dittmer was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, July 27, in a one-vehicle accident on Township Lane west of Joyce Lane northeast of Grubville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:10 p.m., Addison was driving west in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma when she failed to negotiate...
myleaderpaper.com
Car reported stolen in Festus found torched in Herculaneum
A Festus man told police he saw someone steal his car from outside his house in the 1100 block of North Third Street but was unable to stop the theft. The car was found a short time later on fire in Herculaneum, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said...
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
One seriously injured in single-car crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in north St. Louis Friday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Goodfellow and Lincoln Way. This is on Goodfellow just south of I-70 in the northbound lane. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened. FOX […]
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converter cut off van outside Eureka auto repair shop
A catalytic converter was cut off a van that had been left for repairs at Dobbs Tire and Auto Center, 1299 W. Fifth St., in Eureka. Surveillance video allegedly showed two men steal the converter, causing about $750 in damage to the 2000 Ford Econoline 500 van, Eureka Police reported.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Motorcycle Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) An Ironton man, 62 year old Jackie D. Elliot, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night just before 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Elliot was riding the motorcycle north on Parkway Road, south of Route N, when he lost control of the bike and it ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. Elliot was wearing a helmet during the wreck. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Washington Missourian
Highway 100 crash kills one, injures five
There were five injuries and a De Soto man was killed July 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 100 at the intersection with Highway T outside of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Keith Bass, of De Soto, was a passenger in a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by 62-year-old Wavely Minton, of Poplar Bluff. The pair were traveling east on Highway 100 at 9:20 p.m., when a 2017 Ford F-150, driven by 35-year-old Todd Pollock, of Washington, pulled onto the highway at the intersection with Highway T.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI
A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
KMOV
Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
CBC High School student dies after being struck by 2 vehicles outside of Ted Drewes Friday
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy who attended Christian Brothers College High School died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewa Street. Matthew Nikolai was identified as the victim on Saturday morning by police. According to St. Louis police, Nikolai...
myleaderpaper.com
Bonne Terre woman hurt in crash near Olympian Village
A Bonne Terre woman was injured Sunday, July 24, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Flucom Road southwest of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6 p.m., Renee N. Rankin, 38, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on the highway and...
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill man helps put out house fire
Kurt Hografe of Cedar Hill said he saw his neighbor's deck on fire and jumped into action on July 23. Mick Fischer, chief of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, said the fire was at 8450 Marko Drive. He said Hografe worked to put out the fire with a garden...
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
