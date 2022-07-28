New Zac Efron movie about professional wrestling family to be filmed in Baton Rouge

www.theadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Theatre Baton Rouge announces winners of its 2021-22 season
Theater Baton Rouge announced the winners of its 2021-22 season at its annual Beaux Arts ball on Saturday, July 30. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical: Ren Price as Donkey in "Shrek the Musical." Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Victoria Clement as the "Bless My Soul" Soloist in "Godspell."
theadvocate.com
Clifton Chenier focus of August session on Cajun, Creole musical legends in Lafayette
Organizers for the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series, initiated in July to teach about Cajun and Creole music as well as to entertain, have fleshed out their monthly schedule for the remainder of 2022. Barry Ancelet, folkorist and professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and...
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Michael Hilton, Jordyn Vicknair honored at Dream Teachers Gala
Two Ascension Parish educators picked up top prizes Saturday at the Dream Teachers Gala in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education honored East Ascension High's Jordyn Vicknair as the first Louisiana New Teacher of the Year and Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton III as the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year.
theadvocate.com
Kids learn life lessons, connect with family, nature at annual fishing rodeo
For more than 100 fishers, young and old, the lakes behind the Twin Lakes Mobile Estates, in Geismar, were both oasis and classroom during the 61st annual Kids' Fishing Rodeo held early Saturday morning. The rodeo, hosted by East Ascension Sportsmen’s League, is a competition for children between the ages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Make new friends as an adult is hard, but worth the effort
My friend Liam Doyle moved to Tampa in January for a new job, leaving behind deep roots and relationships in Acadiana. A couple of weeks ago, he shared a truth I learned long ago: Making friends as an adult is tough. Having made eight major moves as an adult, I’ve...
theadvocate.com
Budding magicians pick up tips during presentation at Donaldsonville's Wag Center
Molly Pizzolato, 10, pulled a bouquet of flowers out of a box during magician Tim Spinosa's magic show July 27 at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville. Spinosa, owner of X-Treme Talent, performed magic tricks during the presentation, sponsored by the Ascension Parish Library.
theadvocate.com
Check out fishing results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters -Denham Springs tournament
BELLE RIVER — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs July tournament held from the Belle River public landing in the Atchafalaya Spillway. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin...
theadvocate.com
St. Michael hires former SLU head track coach to lead its Class 4A track program
The addition of Corey Mistretta as head coach at St. Michael adds another pillar for Baton Rouge’s high school track and field community. Mistretta spent the last five years as head track and cross country coach at his alma mater, Southeastern Louisiana University. He was the Southland Conference Indoor Track Coach of the Year in 2020 and the conference's Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2021. SLU broke 58 school records and had 15 athletes earn All-America honors in five seasons.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
At Lucky's Fire & Smoke, wagyu beef is the main attraction: 'It is ridiculously delicious when slow-cooked'
The chef behind a new restaurant concept involving farm-direct wagyu beef that is derived from cattle and involves a process that makes beef delicious throughout its whole body. Lucky’s Fire & Smoke owner Eddie Khoury and chef Jimmy Schmidt, the two behind the eatery that opened in the former Zuhause...
theadvocate.com
Downtown Ponchatoula to host second outdoor concert Aug. 5
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert. Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area. This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band...
theadvocate.com
Fried chicken sliders, meatballs and ravioli and rice pudding: Best things we ate this week
I love fried chicken. I love pimento cheese. I love sliders, and I love pickles. And you're telling me I can get something that has all of this at once?. Most people probably go to BRQ for the barbecue, but this is my go-to. The chicken is crispy but also juicy. I'm picky about pimento cheese, but BRQ's is great. If you put a little of the mustard barbecue sauce on it, you've got perfection.
theadvocate.com
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Our Views: On LSU's campus, Pistol Pete finally gets his full due
LSU’s basketball arena has been named after Peter Maravich for more than 30 years now. The school added his name to the Assembly Center in 1988, after Maravich passed away at age 40. That seemed appropriate since the arena was nicknamed “The House that Pete Built,” in recognition of...
theadvocate.com
Zachary building official speaks to Prime Timers July meeting
Scott Masterson, Zachary building official, was the guest speaker at the monthly Prime Timers meeting July 14 at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Zachary. The Prime Timers meet at the center on the second Thursday of each month for food, fellowship and fun. The meeting was opened by Helen Creed, who led the group in singing patriotic songs.
theadvocate.com
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for July 31. 2022
Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake Charles sold. A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price. New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under 3 acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
With school start date right around the corner, Assess the Need collects supplies for students in need
Livingston Parish school administrators, faculty and students are preparing for the new academic year and once again the volunteers with Assess The Need are ready to help approximately 3,000 students have the supplies they need when the bell rings. Jeff Taylor, Livingston Parish assessor who founded Assess the Need along...
theadvocate.com
From studying kinesiology to becoming a college softball coach, Perry glad she followed her dreams
Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary who are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Comments / 0