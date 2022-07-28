New Zac Efron movie about professional wrestling family to be filmed in Baton Rouge

I love fried chicken. I love pimento cheese. I love sliders, and I love pickles. And you're telling me I can get something that has all of this at once?. Most people probably go to BRQ for the barbecue, but this is my go-to. The chicken is crispy but also juicy. I'm picky about pimento cheese, but BRQ's is great. If you put a little of the mustard barbecue sauce on it, you've got perfection.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO