Aid workers take to streets to count La Crosse homeless population, provide resources

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — At 4 a.m. on Thursday, a team of case workers from a variety of local nonprofits met at the REACH Services and Resource Center on 11th Street in La Crosse for the Point in Time Count.

The outreach effort was aimed at getting an exact count of how many people are homeless in La Crosse.

In downtown La Crosse alone Thursday morning, one of the teams counted at least a dozen homeless people in just over an hour.

One of them was Jerry Yttrie, who said he’s now in recovery from alcoholism.

He added that he was recently stabbed at Houska Park and that he has safety concerns.

“I don’t want to die you know,” he said. “I still got kids growing up, I got little daughters,” he added.

Barb Pollack, the supervisor of Couleecap’s case managers, said it can be especially difficult to hear when someone experiencing homelessness turns down assistance.

“It makes me very sad,” she said. “Especially when you see somebody sleeping on the sidewalk,” she added.

After combing through different portions of La Crosse, all of the case workers involved in the effort to count La Crosse’s homeless population headed to Houska Park.

As of July 11, at least 120 people were homeless at Houska.

