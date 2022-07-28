ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Former State Senator pleads not guilty to gun theft charges

By Associated Press
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUg7q_0gwSazXY00

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts state senator and Republican candidate for Congress pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including allegedly stealing a gun from an elderly constituent and misleading investigators about what happened.

Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, stated in court that he was “absolutely not guilty” to each charge.

Former Massachusetts State Senator charged with intimidating elderly woman

Investigators said Tran used his position as a public official to intimidate the woman into parting with her late husband’s firearms, making her sign a pre-prepared contract and giving her $1,500 in cash for at least eight guns while visiting her in June 2019.

When asked to return them the next day, Tran complied. But a day after he gave the guns back, he returned to the woman’s home, forced his way in and demanded a key to the gun safe, according to investigators.

He then stole a Colt .45 while the constituent hid in her bedroom, investigators said. That gun was also later returned to the woman.

Tran issued a statement earlier this month calling the allegations “untrue and categorically false.”

Investigators say Tran allegedly gave conflicting stories and reasons for taking the guns when interviewed by police, including denying any type of firearm sale, later producing a sales contract for the weapons, and disparaging the constituent’s mental capacity before demanding a written apology from her.

Investigators also allege Tran made false statements on his May 2019 license-to-carry renewal application.

Tran is challenging two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan for the congressional seat representing the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

On Wednesday, Tran filed a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Maura Healey, alleging that the timing of the charges was politically motivated, given Healey’s support for Trahan, a fellow Democrat and the fact that the allegations date to 2019.

Healey is running for governor.

“Now, because I am challenging a Democratic seat in Congress, these allegations are coming forward, Tran posted on Facebook Wednesday. ”I want to state emphatically, that I did not engage in any wrongdoing and that these charges are being maliciously utilized to benefit my political opponent.”

A spokesperson for Healey declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Tran was indicted July 1 by a Worcester grand jury on the charges including larceny of a firearm, filing an application for a license to carry containing false information, obtaining a signature by false pretenses with intent to defraud, and misleading a police investigation.

The Massachusetts Senate barred Tran in 2020 from interacting with his staff except through official emails in the wake of an ethics investigation that found he had his staff conduct campaign work during regular Senate business hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway

A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
ASHLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Fitchburg, MA
Fitchburg, MA
Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring

WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
WINDHAM, NH
fallriverreporter.com

29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence

BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested and charged in murder of mother of four

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a mother of four after police found the woman shot to death. According to Holyoke Police, on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Holyoke Police were dispatched to 35 North Summer Street for a possible domestic altercation. Upon arrival, they encountered a female gunshot victim who had passed away as a result of her injuries. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Desiree Rivera Lopez.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Trahan
Person
Maura Healey
fallriverreporter.com

Wanted fugitive from Massachusetts arrested for giving woman unwanted kisses, hug

Police arrested a wanted Massachusetts man after accusations from a female victim. According to Transit Police, on Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s Park Street Station for a report of an assault. Upon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Massachusetts Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#State#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts inmates sue prison system over solitary confinement policies

BOSTON (AP) — Inmates in Massachusetts have filed a class action lawsuit challenging the state prison system’s solitary confinement policies. The three inmates at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole — Emmitt Perry, Carlos Bastos and Soksoursdey Roeung — said in a lawsuit filed in state court last Friday that they’ve been subjected to a combined 23 years of solitary confinement in the prison’s disciplinary unit.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy