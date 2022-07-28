Duann Petersen, 90 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday July 27, 2022. Duann was born in Stoughton, WI to Harry and Mildred (Nalan) Doolittle on April 18, 1932. They lived in Jefferson, along with her older brother Richard (Dick), until she was 8 years old when they moved to the Neenah / Menasha area. Duann graduated from Menasha High School in 1950 and knowing she wanted to be a nurse, went to Columbia Nursing School in Milwaukee, graduating as an RN in 1953. After graduating, Duann began her nursing career in Madison, WI at the Quisling Clinic. She loved all aspects of nursing and worked a variety of specialties throughout her career, including emergency room, charge nurse, inpatient and clinical nurse. She finished her career with the American Red Cross, retiring in 1998. Medicine became a chosen path for many in our family as we have 6 nurses, 2 doctors, 2 medical business professionals and 1 pharmacy technician.

CAMBRIDGE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO