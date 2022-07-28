fortatkinsononline.com
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Paid advertisement, job opportunity: First Congregational Church Organist/Pianist
The First Congregational Church, UCC, 31 Milwaukee Ave. W., Fort Atkinson, is seeking to fill the position of church organist/pianist. The position pays $75 an hour. • Proficiency in organ and/or piano. • Proficiency in sight reading hymns and choral anthems. • Ability to accompany a choral rehearsal. • Availability...
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
fortatkinsononline.com
Duann Petersen
Duann Petersen, 90 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday July 27, 2022. Duann was born in Stoughton, WI to Harry and Mildred (Nalan) Doolittle on April 18, 1932. They lived in Jefferson, along with her older brother Richard (Dick), until she was 8 years old when they moved to the Neenah / Menasha area. Duann graduated from Menasha High School in 1950 and knowing she wanted to be a nurse, went to Columbia Nursing School in Milwaukee, graduating as an RN in 1953. After graduating, Duann began her nursing career in Madison, WI at the Quisling Clinic. She loved all aspects of nursing and worked a variety of specialties throughout her career, including emergency room, charge nurse, inpatient and clinical nurse. She finished her career with the American Red Cross, retiring in 1998. Medicine became a chosen path for many in our family as we have 6 nurses, 2 doctors, 2 medical business professionals and 1 pharmacy technician.
fortatkinsononline.com
Steven (Steve) Alvarado ‘Alvy’
Steven (Steve) Alvarado “Alvy”, age 64, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Steven was born in Laredo, Texas on May 21, 1958, son of Juan and Juliana (Estevis) Alvarado Sr. He and his family moved to Palmyra, Wisconsin in 1960 and resided in the area the remainder of his life.
Comments / 0