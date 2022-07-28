Photos: Cirque du Soleil prepares for Friday’s ‘Kurios’ Tysons premiere

www.ffxnow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
The Magical World of Harry Potter Is Heading to Leesburg This Fall
You might be familiar with Morven Park’s annual holiday light show. Now, the park will play host with another spectacular display of lights, but it’s not a winter wonderland. It’s a tribute to the fantastic wizarding world of Harry Potter. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will...
Now a RAMMY winner, Annandale’s A&J Restaurant has fed a generation of local dim sum fans
Elaine Tang, co-owner of Annandale’s A&J Restaurant, admits she was surprised when her restaurant won a RAMMY for “Best Brunch of the Year” last weekend. “We were kinda shocked when we won the award,” Tang told FFXnow. “We’ve been in this area for many years, so we have a lot of repeat customers. And I think they love this style of food.”
The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience coming to Virginia this fall
LEESBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on Quidditch that aired in 2019. Are you tired of feeling like you have to blend in with the Muggle way of life? Are you looking to release your magic? This fall in Virginia, you can!
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
The 8 Best Patios to Dine With Kids
It’s summer, AKA patio season! With kids, patio season might mean something different—maybe you bring your kids to a happy hour/early dinner on a patio, or perhaps you do a family breakfast or brunch before the rush of kids’ naptimes. For my family personally, we don’t let...
Alexandria’s Highly-Anticipated Restaurant 1799 Prime Opens Aug. 3
At first glance, the brick façade of 110 S. Pitt St. is deceptively narrow and unassuming. If you have never been inside, you wouldn’t believe the building has been home to three successful restaurants, including Restaurant Eve, which closed its doors in 2019 after 14 years in business.
Late Summer 2022 Premier Real Estate
See new luxury listings in the real estate market. You will instantly feel right at home in this gorgeous upgraded colonial in beautiful convenient Oakton. Stunning remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Fabulous primary suite with sumptuous relaxing bath. Two-story family room with one of three fireplaces with a deck overlooking private over-one-acre yard. Finest community and location in Oakton.
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
America's Fastest Growing Jewelry Store Comes To The DC Area
Diamonds Direct, the country’s fastest growing jewelry store has just opened its first store in the DC area due to the unique diamond buying experience they offer. Conveniently located in Tysons Corner, Diamonds Direct offers a 30 day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty on everything they sell.
Your Afternoon Animal Fix – Adoptable Abigail
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Alexandria, VA 5 Must Stops from our FOX 5 Zip Trip!
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ALEXANDRIA! Enjoy small-town charm and big-city amenities in this historic city located just south of the nation’s capital!. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. There are so many fun things to do when visiting ALEXANDRIA it's hard to keep...
Largest Crab Feast in the World Returns
It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.
The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination
The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
‘Very Unsafe': Woman Harassed on Metro in DC Shares Story in Viral Video
A 21-year-old woman is sharing the frightening experience she had when a stranger yelled at and harassed her for 10-straight minutes at a Metro station this week in Washington, D.C. Helen Molteni, of Arlington, Virginia, said she was on the platform at the Foggy Bottom station when a man came...
Fabulous in Falls Church
Exquisite luxury home in Northern Virginia at an incredible value. This home is brand new. Costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and this home cannot be built for this price again. Built by a long-time, local builder who has thought of everything. It has a separate apartment on the main...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — There is a seemingly endless list of craft breweries in Virginia, and Northern Virginia is no exception. You don’t have to drink it (if that’s your thing) only. You can get an education to get you on the road to making it and starting your own business. The […]
Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
Three Montgomery County Restaurants Win 2022 RAMMY Awards
Restaurant industry professionals and their fans gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center earlier this week for the 40th Annual RAMMY Awards as Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced winners and a range of special distinctions in a number of categories celebrating excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. Three Montgomery County restaurants were presented with awards.
