MDOT projects move forward in Southwest Mississippi

Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
Vicksburg, MS – Injury, Power Outages Follow Single-Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole on Oak Ridge Rd
According to a local source, an elderly driver lost control of his vehicle, veered off the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole. One of the vehicle’s occupants was transported from the scene by Emergency Medical Services in unknown condition. Entergy Mississippi stated that nearly 700 customers were currently...
What’s going on around Mississippi in August?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
WDAM-TV
Wayne General Hospital receives life-saving donation from Southern Mississippi Trading
Lamar Co. supervisors to vote on permit for a marijuana company. Aeroma Cannabis Company hopes to become the first medical marijuana company in Lamar County with a shop on Highway 98. Birth control options after U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade.
Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room. Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of...
Mississippi could get $92M for extreme weather protection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi could get up to $92 million to fund projects that will protect infrastructure against extreme weather events like flooding, extreme heat and wildfires. The funds will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s $7.3 billion in formula funding meant to help states better prepare for and respond […]
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
State issues boil water notice for everyone in Mississippi’s largest city
The state of Mississippi has issued a boil water notice for all surface water connections in the City of Jackson. Approximately 43,000 connections are under the boil water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health because of “high turbidity levels.”. MSDH said that high turbidity has no...
City of Petal coping with its stray animals
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With animal shelters at capacity and the City of Petal seeing an increase in stray animals on the road, new efforts are being put into place to help. “So some of the things we are trying to do is obviously it’s illegal to come in and drop off animals,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “If we see that taking place, we are going to be very proactive, we are going to be writing tickets and we are going to bring the full force of law against you in those situations.
Entergy Mississippi implodes remainder of retired power plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi imploded the remainder of the Rex Brown Steam Electric Station, a natural gas-fired plant that served the company’s customers for 71 years. The controlled implosion was the final stage of the demolition of the generating facility. Entergy retired the plant in 2019. Crews removed chemicals and equipment, disconnected power […]
Hattiesburg first responders run active school shooter drill
Father and son inducted into PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Wayne General Hospital receives life-saving donation from Southern Mississippi Trading.
Families flood stores for sales tax holiday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents and families flooded stores on Saturday for one last chance at the sales tax holiday. During July 29-30, all clothing items and school supplies marked under $100 were tax-exempt. “Many states do not do this, but I’m glad that Mississippi does this,” said Nakenzie...
Mississippi’s annual tax-free weekend brings shoppers running to stores
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the perfect weekend to shop and save money in Mississippi. The annual tax-free weekend kicked off at midnight on Friday, July 29, and customers rushed inside to swipe their cards while there was no tax on certain items. “Because, to get good prices on...
More than 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish
According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the spill happened at Ama Anchorage – just west of the Jefferson Parish line on the West Bank.
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
The Hattiesburg 14U Dixie Boys Baseball team is back in Mississippi, but with extra hardware. Family and friends met them on their home field to celebrate their Dixie Boys Baseball World Series victory. Columbia Mississippi Fire, July 4. A structure fire in...
Mississippi Lottery Draw for July 29th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Initiative aims to boost weekend sales in downtown Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A heat advisory is in the forecast for Laurel, but it has nothing to do with the weather. The Summer Sale Advisory just finished its third day of hot deals in downtown Laurel. Almost three dozen businesses have participated in the initiative, which ends Sunday. Laurel...
