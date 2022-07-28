NYPD Police Officer, Joseph Marino, 27, Arrested

bronx.com
Grand jury indicts ex-Paterson cop accused of beating, kneeing man in hallway
A grand jury indicted a fired Paterson police officer for allegedly beating and kneeing a man in a hallway and then lying about it in a police report, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Spencer Finch, 45, of Mahwah, was indicted by a Passaic County grand jury on...
bronx.com
Vernon Gowdy, 54, Arrested For The Murder Of Kenneth Fair, 59
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 1207 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, stabbed at 174 W. Fordham Road, Magic 7 Smoke Shop, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed 59-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab...
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
bronx.com
Deshawn Bradley, 29, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Deshawn Bradley. 1050 Soundview Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Jahsiah Gonzalez, 18, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Jahsiah Gonzalez. 861 E. 163rd Street. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to...
Man wanted in attempted rape of woman in Brooklyn
Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking her dog, when a stranger approached from behind, put her in a chokehold and forced her to the ground in Brooklyn.
Man shot along Bronx Dominican Day Parade route, suspect in custody
A a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot along the Dominican Parade route in the Bronx Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Suspect steals vehicle after kicking child, 10, out of the backseat, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in Brooklyn Saturday night after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said. The incident occurred near Coney Island and Foster avenues around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running while she […]
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
NYPD tactical team arrests man barricaded in SI hospital trailer with weapon
The NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrested a 46-year-old man who barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer behind a Staten Island Hospital on Sunday morning.
Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
bronx.com
Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31
On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
Homeless man killed in stabbing outside Bronx bodega
It happened Saturday afternoon along West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Ave in University Heights.
Exclusive: Woman speaks out after unprovoked slashing on Midtown Manhattan street
A woman was slashed with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack while she was walking in Midtown Sunday morning, and now, the victim is speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News.
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead holds first Sunday service following armed robbery
Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the incident inside Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.
2 NYPD officers assaulted at Brooklyn subway station by man they were arresting: police
It all began when the suspect tried to jump a turnstile at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station, police said.
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
bronx.com
Michael Jackson, 61, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following missing person from the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. It was reported to police that Michael Jackson was last seen on Friday, July 08, 2022, at approximately 1625 hours, leaving her residence.
Newark Police Searching for Female Shoplifter Who Assaulted Dollar General Employee
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can identify a woman who...
