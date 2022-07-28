ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community event to address gun violence and safety concerns

By Christy Jankowski
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Neighborhood Services and Equity and Engagement Departments will be hosting a series of community events to support the community of Champaign.

The goal of the events is to address gun violence, and public safety concerns said City officials. The theme is “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to Make it Work!”

The City has partnered with the Champaign Park District during their StreetFest events downtown. They said the goal is “to re-activate and promote safe places for community members to enjoy their neighbors and community spaces.”

City officials said each event will be in a family-friendly atmosphere that will offer food, music, information, resources, community services, games, and activities to support community engagement and promote goodwill.

The first event is July 28th at the Town Center Apartments from 6-9 p.m.

Additional events:

  • Champaign Park Apartments-August 4th 6-8 p.m.
  • Turnberry Ridge Park Neighborhood Area-August 11th 6-8 p.m.
  • Eisner Park-August 18th 6-8 p.m.
