Morton, MN

Three injured in two separate crashes on Highway 71 in Redwood County Friday afternoon

Three people were injured in two separate crashes along Highway 71 in Redwood County on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash occurred a few minutes after noon. An eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven near Paxton Township by Isaac Joseph Hillesheim, age 18, of Franklin collided with an eastbound Chevrolet S10 driven by an unidentified 17 year old. Both were taken to CentraCare – Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Agenda for the August 2 Redwood County Board meeting

4) Set Public Hearing for September 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. for the Amended Sales Tax Road and Bridge Projects List. 5) Authorization for County Engineer to Advertise for Bids for CSAH 13, SAP 064-613-016, CSAH 13, SAP 064-613-017 and CR 78 Roadway Stabilization Project. 6) Authorize Rate Schedule for...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Detour of Highway 71 in Olivia put off until next week

The detour for the Highway 71 project in Olivia is now set to begin August 9 instead of Monday, Aug. 1, as previously planned. Hwy 71 will be open to two-way traffic during most of construction. Homes and businesses along the project route will remain accessible. Drivers can expect temporary lane and shoulder closures, along with other minor traffic impacts. Pedestrians will encounter temporary sidewalk and ramp closures.
OLIVIA, MN

