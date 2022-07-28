Do South Austin

do512.com
Is Abortion Now a Criminal Offense in Austin?
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the nearly fifty-year-old ruling that made abortion legal throughout the United States. The reversal of Roe v. Wade means that abortion is no longer federally protected. While it is possible that Congress...
Shit's Golden! With Chris Tellez
Join the longest running comedy show in Austin with endless stand-up from the best in town!. - Hosted by Chris Tellez, Shit's Golden returns August 1st with another amazing line up, featuring…. Tone Bell. Deric Posten. Tony Casillas. Dulce Mac. Chris Hills. Arielle Isaac Norman. Brandi Davis. Ehsan Ahmad. And...
Circle Brewing Company
In 2010, Circle Brewing Co. was founded by childhood friends Ben Sabel and Judson Mulherin. We began with little money and an over-abundance of passion. With some help from our friends and family, we pooled the money to retain a lease and start construction on the brewery in March of that year. After a long and grueling buildout, a few equipment delays, and a combination of good and bad luck, we brewed our first batch of beer on December 9th, 2010, our ENVY Amber.
My Oh My
A neighborhood bar, a pre-show-pre-game locale...A small bar for big hangs. My Oh My is the place where the cosmic rays of the psychedelic high desert, cross with the high brow mid-century design ideals of Palm Springs, CA, and together interlock with the spirits of infamous and culture shifting NYC haunts Max Fish and Club Mars.
