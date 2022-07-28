Koch ends Russia glass operation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Koch Industries said it no longer has a glass business in Russia. Koch owns Guardian Glass which had two plants in Russia. Those plants employed approximately 600 employees.

On Thursday, Dave Robertson, Koch Industries president and COO, announced that Guardian has sold its business in Russia.

As of today, Guardian has responsibly and safely accomplished this—having sold its business in Russia to Vladimir Alexandrovich Voronin, President of FSK Group, a private enterprise in the construction industry. This is an outcome facilitated and supported by plant employees and complies with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations.” Dave Robertson, Koch Industries president and COO

Robertson sent the message to Koch employees. He also said that Koch continues to condemn Russia’s actions and aggression in Ukraine.

In March, he told employees that Koch would not walk away from its employees in Russia or hand over manufacturing facilities to the Russian government.

A month later, he said that Guardian was working with its local management team to find an exit strategy that maintained Koch’s commitment to employee safety and did not result in the Russian government taking over the plants and profiting from them.

The Yale School of Management has put together a list of companies that have withdrawn from Russia, suspended operations, or scaled back activities. It had not updated its entry about Koch Industries as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

