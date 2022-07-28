TV personality Leno to speak at Hub City event

The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation and Welborn-Payne Endowment Community Speaker Series will welcome Jay Leno, acclaimed TV late night show host and stand-up comedian, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

Tickets will be available beginning Monday to Buddy Holly Hall personal seat license members. Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 4. To secure a ticket, visit www.buddyhollyhall.com Ticket prices, including taxes and fees, are:

Tier 1: $150

Tier 2: $125

Tier 3: $100

Tier 4: $89.50

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. in Grand Hall A&B at Buddy Holly Hall for $100 per person or a table of eight for $800. Dinner tickets are not part of the ticketed performance and must be purchased in advance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jay Leno to Lubbock. We hope you will join us for an evening of laughter among friends as we delight in his stories about life, cars and television," said Barbara Webb, president of the Lubbock Women’s Club.

Since retiring from the No. 1 rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, he has remained active as a best-selling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.

This fall, there are plans in the works for Leno to bring back the classic game show You Bet Your Life, a comedy show wrapped in a game show featuring two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions. The show will be co-hosted by longtime game show host Kevin Eubanks.

Leno also currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno's Garage now in its sixth season. The show explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories.

The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history. New episodes of “Jay Leno’s Garage” can be viewed on CNBC or CNBC On Demand throughout the year.

The Women's Club was established in 1945 to promote, maintain, and support the common good and social welfare of the people of the Lubbock Community, and to bring about civil betterment and social improvements. The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation was established to preserve, protect and promote the historic and architectural character of the building at 2020 Broadway, and was organized for charitable and educational purposes.

In 2006, Ernestine Payne Welborn established upon her death a trust that provides funding to bring in notable speakers for the membership and the community. Speakers who have been part of Welborn-Payne Endowment Community Speaker Series include Voices of Service (2022), Barbara Pierce Bush (2021); Texas Country Reporter Bob Phillips (2017); Chef Stephan Pyles (2016); Today Show host Hoda Kotb (2015); former Dallas Cowboys player Daryl Johnston (2015); Zach Thomas, former Texas Tech All-American and Miami Dolphins football player (2014); former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager (2014); television host and journalist Joan Lunden (2013); Capt. Chesley Sullenberger (2013); syndicated columnist Heloise (2012); former First Lady Barbara Bush (2011); William Shawcross, official biographer of England's Queen Mother (2010); former US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales (2009); Lubbock native and star of Broadway’s "Phantom of the Opera" David Gaschen, (2009); and Carmen bin Laden, former sister-in-law of Osama bin Laden (2007).