What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.
larchmontbuzz.com
28-Story Residential and Retail Development Proposed for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd.
28-story, 290-unit mixed use project proposed by Carmel Partners for 1056 S. La Cienega Blvd. The Carmel Partners development group has proposed a new 28-story, 290-unit mixed use (residential and retail) project for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd., just south of Olympic Blvd. and across La Cienega from the Temple Beth Am synagogue.
South Pasadena News
Special Event: A Rare Opportunity to Tour an Iconic Architectural Gem in South Pasadena
Architecture and modernism lovers take note: an exceptional example of South Pasadena’s rich architectural diversity and sprawling gardens will serve as a setting for the South Pasadena Preservation Foundation’s Irving Gill Garden Gala. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the Foundation will host a garden luncheon, docent-led tours, and live and silent auctions at South Pasadena’s Miltimore House, the most significant residential project still standing that showcases architect Irving J. Gill’s singular creativity and forward thinking. Tickets are on sale now.
yovenice.com
Renovations Complete for Marina del Rey Hotel
Three-month project included a full redesign of SALT’s indoor and outdoor dining spaces. The Marina del Hotel has recently completed a renovation of the dining and pool areas of the property. It was a three-month project that included a full redesign of SALT’s indoor and outdoor dining spaces, furniture and décor upgrades to the pool deck, and a complete overhaul of the bar area, which is now open as Del Rey Lounge. Common Standard, a Costa Mesa, Calif.-based interior design firm, was selected as the design partner.
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
discovering-la.com
National Cheesecake Day; Some Hidden Finds in LA
Cheesecake is one of LA’s favorite desserts. There are many versions of this classic dessert. In you didn’t know, Sat. Jul 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and to celebrate, why not try one of our hidden finds?. While most people are familiar with The Cheesecake Factory, this roundup...
visitnewportbeach.com
Mark Your Calendars! These 4 August Events Are Coming Up
Can you believe it’s almost August? We’re nearing the halfway point of summer, but there’s still a lot in store to experience in Newport Beach. Aside from popular activities like boating, beachin’ and alfresco dining, we’ve rounded up four events we’re excited about this month! From a pop-up art exhibit at Lido Marina Village to live music on the Back Bay, these August happenings will surely add some fun to your calendar.
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
visitnewportbeach.com
Sara’s Wardrobe Picks for Your Next Trip to Newport Beach
Whether you’re day trippin’ to Newport Beach or spending a week in our city by the sea, a wardrobe refresh is a must! You’ll want different outfits for different occasions, so we consulted Fashion Island’s Lead Personal Shopper, Sara, to find out exactly what to wear and when to wear it! From flirty dresses best dawned at brunch to matching sets for all of your boating adventures, these five curated looks are sure to have you looking extra sharp for your vacay by the bay!
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
samchui.com
Inside LAX with Airport Operation + New Control Tower Visit
I spent a day behind the operation scenes at one of my favorite airport; LAX - Los Angeles International. I follow Jon, an airport operation superintendent on runway inspection, we drove on the longest runway at LAX among busy airfield traffic. Jon showed me what airport operations do to maintain airfield safety. We picked up some FOD (foreign objects and debris), escort a Korean Air B747-8 (Group 6 aircraft), did ground inspection, and visited several airfield construction sites.
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Orange County Business Journal
Bud & Gene’s Replaces Ruby’s on Huntington Beach Pier
A new restaurant has opened in the former Ruby’s Diner spot at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. The iconic restaurant shuttered in February 2021, three years after filing for bankruptcy. Bud & Gene’s, a new restaurant concept named after two historic city lifeguards, held a grand opening...
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular NYC Pizzeria Opening in Santa Monica
Emmy Squared Pizza opening in shared space with Santa Monica Brew Works. A popular NY pizzeria will be coming to Santa Monica by the end of the month, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Emmy Squared Pizza was founded in the Williamsburg area of New York City in 2016 and...
Elite Daily
These Are The 10 Most Walkable Cities In California, Ranked
Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
