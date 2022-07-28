Dominick Procaccino

• The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present The Weeklings, featuring a unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, on the outdoor deck at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Cocktails will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the atrium. Tickets are $38 in advance and $45 at the door and may be purchased by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14, or by visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO