Dominick Procaccino

Independent Datebook, Aug. 3
• The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present The Weeklings, featuring a unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, on the outdoor deck at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Cocktails will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the atrium. Tickets are $38 in advance and $45 at the door and may be purchased by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14, or by visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 3
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot; Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Scisco races to third Modified victory of Wall Stadium season
WALL TOWNSHIP — Kyle Scisco of Jackson avoided an early race accident, raced to the lead on lap nine and powered on to win the 40-lap Modified stock car feature race at Wall Stadium Speedway on July 30. It was the third victory of the 2022 season for the “Scisco Kid.”
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 3
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Fishing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Fishing, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell. Learn how to rig, bait, cast and, hopefully, catch a fish. Come and go at any time. Bait and tackle provided. Open to all ages; under 14 with adult. Fishing license required for ages 16 to 69. Stop by the Bait Shop to register. No groups. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 3
Pennington family donates Revolutionary War era sword to Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park
A Pennington woman and her sons presented a Revolutionary War era American small sword to the Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park. Named the “Thorndike sword,” the blade had been in the Thorndike family since war and dates to between 1730 and 1760. Lisa Thorndike and her sons...
Examiner On Campus, July 27
Brandon Gaul of Allentown has been awarded a degree in economics and finance from American International College, Springfield, Mass. Brandon joins 216 undergraduate students representing five countries, 12 states and Puerto Rico in receiving congratulations. Deanna Gilman of Cream Ridge has earned president’s list honors for the Spring 2022 semester...
Metuchen Police Department promotes, welcomes new officers
METUCHEN – With the changing of guard, two officers have moved up the ranks and two new officers have joined the Metuchen Police Department. Officers Wayne Karalevich was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Andrew Cupido was promoted from corporal to sergeant. James Markham and John Roesler joined the...
Experts will assess the health, provide guidance of trees maintained by Princeton
Princeton officials are launching a town-wide inventory of all trees in the municipal right-of-way in efforts to assess a tree’s health and to offer guidance on future tree plantings. The Princeton Council awarded a $125,000 contract to the Davey Resource Group of Kent, Ohio at its June 27 meeting....
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: July 27
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Princeton native ‘let go’ and ‘cut loose’ as he releases fifth studio album
Princeton native’s new album started from “a blank page” and reclaims a bit of freedom “lost along the way” from his childhood. Jonah Tolchin, a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, released his fifth studio album, Lava Lamp, on Yep Roc Records on July 15. The album...
Princeton police blotter
Someone allegedly entered and rummaged through the center console of a car while it was parked in a parking lot on Library Place. The incident was reported July 23. Nothing was reported missing. A 28-year-old Princeton woman was charged with driving while intoxicated July 23. She allegedly failed to stop...
New modern, state-of-the-art facilities on the horizon in Spotswood
SPOTSWOOD – New modern, state-of-the-art facilities are on the horizon for borough parks and recreational facilities. The Spotswood Borough Council adopted a $2.5M ordinance to fund the recreational improvements at a meeting on July 25. Council President Larry Kraemer and Councilmen Edward Lesko, Ted Ricci and Charlie Spicuzzo voted...
Sharp Aza Tack romps in $100,000 Tyro Stakes at Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – After Sharp Aza Tack’s solid first-out Maiden Special Weight turf score at Santa Anita, trainer Doug O’Neill was looking for a race as a set-up for the $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Sprint at Kentucky Downs on Sept. 8. That race was the $100,000 Tyro Stakes...
Music festival will help support reopening of Tinton Falls library
TINTON FALLS – A music festival to be hosted by the Tinton Falls Public Library Association will benefit the reopening of the Tinton Falls Public Library. The “Save the Library Music Festival” will take place from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Sycamore Recreation Complex, Sycamore Avenue, Tinton Falls. All are invited to attend the event.
4-H club members showcase latest projects with return of annual fair
4-H club members throughout Mercer County will descend onto Howell Living History Farm to showcase their latest club work for the county’s annual 4-H Fair. The fair – entering its 103rd year – returns to Howell Living History Farm, Lambertville, which is owned by the county, on July 30-31.
Jackson police captain: National Night Out ‘about building community’
JACKSON – On Aug. 2, Jackson will join towns in New Jersey and across the nation in a celebration of community during the annual “National Night Out,” America’s Night Out Against Crime. “It’s all about building community,” said Capt. Mary Nelson, who is coordinating the event...
Princeton Council will resume in-person meetings with Zoom option
The Princeton Council will resume its in-person public meetings with a Zoom option in September. The council approved a resolution amending the 2022 meeting schedule to bring back in-person meetings at its July 25 meeting. The live meetings will be held in the main meeting room beginning on Sept. 12 at the Witherspoon Hall municipal building at 400 Witherspoon St.
Bordentown teen creates platform to provide support for children with hidden disabilities
BORDENTOWN – Elina Csapo, a rising junior at The Hun School of Princeton, wants children with “hidden disabilities” to know that they are not alone. The Bordentown Township resident is embarking on a new venture called “Young Able Voices,” a peer-to-peer support group that will provide a safe place for children with hidden disabilities to interact with each other on the similar challenges they face.
News Transcript News Briefs, July 27
Norma B. Randolph, 88, a Freehold Borough resident who was a civil rights activist in the community, has died. Randolph died on July 11 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel, according to an obituary posted online by the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold Borough. Randolph was born in Lakewood and was a...
