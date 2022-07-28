ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Dominick Procaccino

By Submitted Content
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent

Independent Datebook, Aug. 3

• The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present The Weeklings, featuring a unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, on the outdoor deck at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Cocktails will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the atrium. Tickets are $38 in advance and $45 at the door and may be purchased by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14, or by visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Examiner

Examiner Datebook, Aug. 3

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot; Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot; and Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 3

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Fishing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Fishing, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell. Learn how to rig, bait, cast and, hopefully, catch a fish. Come and go at any time. Bait and tackle provided. Open to all ages; under 14 with adult. Fishing license required for ages 16 to 69. Stop by the Bait Shop to register. No groups. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Princeton, NJ
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Palm Desert, CA
City
Hopewell, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 3

• The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present The Weeklings, featuring a unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, on the outdoor deck at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Cocktails will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the atrium. Tickets are $38 in advance and $45 at the door and may be purchased by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14, or by visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Examiner On Campus, July 27

Brandon Gaul of Allentown has been awarded a degree in economics and finance from American International College, Springfield, Mass. Brandon joins 216 undergraduate students representing five countries, 12 states and Puerto Rico in receiving congratulations. Deanna Gilman of Cream Ridge has earned president’s list honors for the Spring 2022 semester...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mill Hill#Art#Visual Arts#Mccarter Theatre#Rider University#The Trenton Theatre Guild
Suburban

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: July 27

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

Someone allegedly entered and rummaged through the center console of a car while it was parked in a parking lot on Library Place. The incident was reported July 23. Nothing was reported missing. A 28-year-old Princeton woman was charged with driving while intoxicated July 23. She allegedly failed to stop...
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
centraljersey.com

Princeton Council will resume in-person meetings with Zoom option

The Princeton Council will resume its in-person public meetings with a Zoom option in September. The council approved a resolution amending the 2022 meeting schedule to bring back in-person meetings at its July 25 meeting. The live meetings will be held in the main meeting room beginning on Sept. 12 at the Witherspoon Hall municipal building at 400 Witherspoon St.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Bordentown teen creates platform to provide support for children with hidden disabilities

BORDENTOWN – Elina Csapo, a rising junior at The Hun School of Princeton, wants children with “hidden disabilities” to know that they are not alone. The Bordentown Township resident is embarking on a new venture called “Young Able Voices,” a peer-to-peer support group that will provide a safe place for children with hidden disabilities to interact with each other on the similar challenges they face.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, July 27

Norma B. Randolph, 88, a Freehold Borough resident who was a civil rights activist in the community, has died. Randolph died on July 11 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel, according to an obituary posted online by the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold Borough. Randolph was born in Lakewood and was a...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy