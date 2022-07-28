Two championships are on the table at UFC 277 — save $45 on the PPV today

Two titles are on the table at UFC 277 this evening, as Julianna Pena defends her Women’s Bantamweight Championship belt from Amanda Nunes in a rematch that saw her claim the title back in December, with former title holder Brandon Moreno taking on Kai Kara-France for the interim Flyweight Championship. Derick Lewis, Alex Perez, and Paulo Costa are also stepping into the octagon at UFC 277, and the only way to watch the action unfold live is by tuning in to the UFC 277 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 277 online.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO