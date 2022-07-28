This Way UP mid-year report identifies more than 2,200 women-owned businesses

vermontbiz.com
Requesting Applications for Two Working Lands Enterprise Initiative Grants
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The first round of Working Lands Enterprise Initiative applications for fiscal year (FY) 2023 is launching! The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) is releasing two requests for applications (RFAs) that allow Vermont working lands service provider organizations and producer associations to invest in projects focused on governance, leadership, building workforce development, and executive business skills.
Register for the 2022 VT Community Leadership Summit
The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is inviting Vermonters of all backgrounds who are working with a goal of improving life in their community to attend the2022 Community Leadership Summit(link is external) on Wednesday, August 10, at Vermont Technical College. The Summit agenda will include skills workshops, networking opportunities, community project panels, and forum discussions.
Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists
Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
VDH confirms first positive monkeypox case in Vermont
Patient is Receiving Treatment through UVM Medical Center. Vermont Business Magazine Today the Vermont Department of Health identified a positive case of human monkeypox virus infection, or hMPXV, in Vermont. The patient, an adult from Franklin County, is at home recovering under the supervision of their physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in coordination with the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Confirmatory testing is being performed at the CDC.
