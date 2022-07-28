This Way UP mid-year report identifies more than 2,200 women-owned businesses

Patient is Receiving Treatment through UVM Medical Center. Vermont Business Magazine Today the Vermont Department of Health identified a positive case of human monkeypox virus infection, or hMPXV, in Vermont. The patient, an adult from Franklin County, is at home recovering under the supervision of their physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in coordination with the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Confirmatory testing is being performed at the CDC.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO