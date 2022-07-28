‘Ain’t Too Proud’ makes Detroit premiere; Dearborn Area Theatre Association recognizes high school thespians

(CBS DETROIT) – Much like a long-anticipated new season of a TV show or the re-meeting of an old, familiar friend, Detroit’s annual Mo Pop festival makes a hopeful return this weekend at Hart Plaza (July 30-31). Mo Pop | Credit: @gothjustinbieber This is the first Mo Pop festival since 2019, and expectations are high for what should be an incredible experience for Metro Detroiters and the local concert-going community. Headlining the show is Detroit icon and legendary rapper Big Sean (Detroit 2), who last performed in Detroit at the traditional Lions Thanksgiving football game for an engaging crowd. He is also...

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO