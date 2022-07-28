‘Ain’t Too Proud’ makes Detroit premiere; Dearborn Area Theatre Association recognizes high school thespians

www.downriversundaytimes.com
Detroit News
Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival
It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival. The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
MetroTimes
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
After being on hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic, Detroit’s Mo Pop music festival returned over the weekend, held for the first time in Hart Plaza due to construction in its former home at West Riverfront Park. The lineup included plenty of indie rock, pop, and hip-hop, including...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
dbusiness.com
Schvitz Detroit Owners to Renovate Former Convent into Artist and Wellness Center
The owners of Schvitz Detroit have acquired a former convent of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth on the city’s east side for most of the 20th century. Set within the Banglatown neighborhood that occupies both Detroit and Hamtramck, “The Convent” as it’s being called contains four floors of usable space, including more than 20 private rooms that will be used by independent practitioners in art, graphic design, massage, acupuncture, meditation, and more.
MetroTimes
Detroit Land Bank Authority seeks buyer to preserve home of civil rights advocate Sarah E. Ray
A piece of Detroit’s civil rights history could be sold for just $1. The Detroit Land Bank Authority is seeking a buyer for the home of unsung activist Sarah E. Ray, who helped desegregate the famed Boblo boats in 1948. Potential buyers must present a proposal to preserve or reimagine the disheveled home and an adjacent lot in Ray's honor.
Detroit’s Mo Pop Music Festival Returns This Weekend After Two Years Off
(CBS DETROIT) – Much like a long-anticipated new season of a TV show or the re-meeting of an old, familiar friend, Detroit’s annual Mo Pop festival makes a hopeful return this weekend at Hart Plaza (July 30-31). Mo Pop | Credit: @gothjustinbieber This is the first Mo Pop festival since 2019, and expectations are high for what should be an incredible experience for Metro Detroiters and the local concert-going community. Headlining the show is Detroit icon and legendary rapper Big Sean (Detroit 2), who last performed in Detroit at the traditional Lions Thanksgiving football game for an engaging crowd. He is also...
onedetroitpbs.org
African World Festival Celebrates 39th Anniversary With Return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza
The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s 39th annual African World Festival celebrated its 39th anniversary this July with a return to the location where the festival got started: Detroit’s Hart Plaza. The annual African World Festival, the largest celebration of the African diaspora in Detroit,...
fox2detroit.com
Greektown Heritage Fest is back in Downtown Detroit on Saturday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit is hosting its third annual Greektown Heritage Festival today after a two-year hiatus. The event is free to all attendees and runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Monroe St between Beaubien and St. Antoine in Downtown Detroit. It first launched in 2018 to celebrate the neighborhood's Greek heritage.
'Our community deserves better.' 24 shootings reported in Detroit this weekend
Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about a string of violent shootings over the weekend in the city, saying the community deserves better.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
Today, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations.
michiganchronicle.com
Mayor Duggan Unveils $203M Seven-Point Strategy Investment for Affordable Housing
Mayor Mike Duggan and city officials announce $203 million affordable housing investment. Since the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Assistance (CERA) program application deadline ended on June 30, thousands of Detroit renters continue to struggle with housing security in the face of an ongoing eviction crisis. On Thursday, Mayor Mike Duggan and...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River
The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
Detroit News
Mayor Mike Duggan joins opening of downtown Detroit pet store
Mayor Mike Duggan joined Premier Pet Supply, a Michigan-based full-service pet supply store, for its grand opening Friday in downtown Detroit. Premier Pet Supply was founded in Beverly Hills and has 12 stores across Metro Detroit. The downtown Detroit location is on the ground floor of City Club Apartments CBD Detroit at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Park Avenue.
hourdetroit.com
Stephanie Mills and George Benson to Headline Jazz on the River
Jazz on the River returns to Trenton’s Elizabeth Park on Aug. 6 and 7. This year, the event is celebrating its 25th anniversary and will feature headliners Stephanie Mills and George Benson. Mills, a Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter, played Dorothy in the original run of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
MLive.com
Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park
Flint hosts 40th annual Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park. Vanessa Clifton, a jazz enthusiast, looks through vinyl jazz records for a Chris Botti record at the Totem Books booth at the Flint Jazz Festival at Riverbank Park in Flint on Friday, July 29, 2022. Clifton’s favorite musician is Botti and she looked for records for her and her son who she listens to jazz with.
Davenport football player EyQuan Cobb killed in Detroit shooting
The Davenport football team is mourning the loss of one of their teammates.
fox2detroit.com
Teens shot over weekend • Parking dispute leads to fatal shooting • What to know for Tuesday's election
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Witnesses heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV before a teen boy was found dead on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was killed around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway. He was found dead in the street.
