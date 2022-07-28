Atlanta Hawks Promote Voter Registration on Twitter

The Hawks are using social media to encourage voter registration ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena were influential in the 2020 Presidential Election. With the help of Fulton County, the partners turned the award-winning arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct.

Today is #RegisterAFriendDay, and the Hawks are once again leveraging their platform for good. The Hawks tweeted the following message to their 1.5 million followers, "Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text HAWKS to 26797 to make sure you are registered to vote and remind your friends to do the same. #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter_ ."

The organization assisting with this effort is " I am a voter ." The organization describes itself as a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate.

State Farm Arena is Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct. Hawks

Regardless of your political ideology, it is always essential that you exercise your right to vote in elections. Follow the instructions in the Hawks tweet and make you and a friend register to vote today. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

