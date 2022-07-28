ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks Promote Voter Registration on Twitter

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EL9UD_0gwSYOJl00

The Hawks are using social media to encourage voter registration ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena were influential in the 2020 Presidential Election. With the help of Fulton County, the partners turned the award-winning arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct.

Today is #RegisterAFriendDay, and the Hawks are once again leveraging their platform for good. The Hawks tweeted the following message to their 1.5 million followers, "Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text HAWKS to 26797 to make sure you are registered to vote and remind your friends to do the same. #RegisterAFriendDay  @iamavoter_ ."

The organization assisting with this effort is " I am a voter ." The organization describes itself as a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate.

State Farm Arena is Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct.

Hawks

Regardless of your political ideology, it is always essential that you exercise your right to vote in elections. Follow the instructions in the Hawks tweet and make you and a friend register to vote today. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Ten Best Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Hawks, State Farm Rally 5,000 Volunteers to Pack Meals

Interview: Ice Cube Discusses Trae Young, Atlanta, Friday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m. Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Fulton County, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Fulton County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
TUCKER, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Atlanta Hawks#State Farm Arena
theatlanta100.com

Will Georgia get a new railroad hub?

If you looked at a route map for Amtrak in 1972 compared to today, you’d find not much is different. But the train company wants to change that with “Amtrak Connect US,” a $75 billion expansion plan that will add new train lines and hubs so the rest of the country has better connectivity, resembling that found in the Northeast.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Scattered showers pass through metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — Summer storms are making their way across metro Atlanta Friday. However, the high rain chances will be reserved for areas of far North Georgia, closer to the Tennessee and North Carolina state lines. Metro Atlanta could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. 11Alive will track the rain...
accesswdun.com

Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
829
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy