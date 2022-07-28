ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver flees crash on foot

WYANDOTTE — After crashing his vehicle into a parked car while driving west on Oak Street near Sixth Street at 2:24 a.m. July 17, a 22-year-old Wayne man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash. The driver veered...
WAYNE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Dearborn, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7

Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac man charged in fatal shooting of co-worker

A man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting a co-worker last month in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, was arraigned through 50th District Court on one count of. second-degree murder, records show. Judge Cynthia Walker ordered him held without bond. A...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac man, 19, accused of shooting man in neck charged

Eastpointe — An 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of shooting another man in the neck has turned himself in and was charged, police said. A second Pontiac man was also arrested and charged for his involvement in the July 5 shooting, they said. Garion Yuron Dates, 19, of Pontiac surrendered...
PONTIAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Bank account fraudulently opened

TRENTON — A fraudulent checking account was opened a second time July 18 in a Trenton woman’s name, using her personal identity information. She said she filed a police report again so the financial institution would initiative an investigation into the repeat fraud. She said $10 was deposited into the account to open it. She provided a bank statement to accompany the complaint.
TRENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’

DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....

