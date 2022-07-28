www.downriversundaytimes.com
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken driver flees crash on foot
WYANDOTTE — After crashing his vehicle into a parked car while driving west on Oak Street near Sixth Street at 2:24 a.m. July 17, a 22-year-old Wayne man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash. The driver veered...
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
Woman charged in crash that killed two cyclists; victims ID’d
A woman was arraigned Monday in connection to a crash that killed two cyclists and injured three participating in a Make-A-Wish bicycle ride.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
3 drivers traveling above 110 mph in Metro Detroit arrested
Michigan State Police made three arrests involving high speed and reckless driving in Detroit Sunday night. The crackdown started on I-94 when MSP troopers first pulled over two Dodge Chargers that were caught weaving in and out of traffic.
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
16-year-old charged as an adult with murder of 13-year-old in Detroit
A teenager has been charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of another teenager in Southwest Detroit. Police said the killing was linked to a dispute about a cell phone.
18 juveniles escaped from their Wayne Co. cells. Did a guard make it possible?
Two Wayne Co. employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility.
nbc25news.com
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
Detroit News
Pontiac man charged in fatal shooting of co-worker
A man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting a co-worker last month in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, was arraigned through 50th District Court on one count of. second-degree murder, records show. Judge Cynthia Walker ordered him held without bond. A...
Detroit News
Pontiac man, 19, accused of shooting man in neck charged
Eastpointe — An 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of shooting another man in the neck has turned himself in and was charged, police said. A second Pontiac man was also arrested and charged for his involvement in the July 5 shooting, they said. Garion Yuron Dates, 19, of Pontiac surrendered...
downriversundaytimes.com
Bank account fraudulently opened
TRENTON — A fraudulent checking account was opened a second time July 18 in a Trenton woman’s name, using her personal identity information. She said she filed a police report again so the financial institution would initiative an investigation into the repeat fraud. She said $10 was deposited into the account to open it. She provided a bank statement to accompany the complaint.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
