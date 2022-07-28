‘Go for the Gold’ campaign raises money for Special Olympics

www.cnyhomepage.com
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
Watertown literacy group, M.E.L.T., returning to Malawi for first time since COVID-19
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Think back to some of the first books you opened to read. These tend to be cherished titles that we carry with us into adulthood. However, for children in Malawi, books are prized items, as they are sometimes the only tool children have to learn English.
Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
Herkimer head baseball coach moves to D1 St. Bonaventure
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer College head baseball coach Jason Rathbun is leaving the program to take the head coach position at division one St. Bonaventure, per Kendall Rogers of d1baseball.com. Rathbun led the Generals to a NJCAA Division III National Championship in 2022 after coaching the team since...
Man arrested after hijacking Jefferson County Sheriff car, police chase
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed details regarding a police chase early Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrols responded to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Factory Street in Watertown around 5:40 a.m. on August 1. The suspect,...
PHOTOS: Fort Drum soldiers return home from Europe deployment
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers who were deployed to Europe for five months returned home in July. Soldiers with the 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th MP Brigade, returned to Fort Drum in July after being deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, around 170 troops had deployed from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to Europe in support of NATO allies before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
