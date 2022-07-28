Crews respond to fire at funeral home in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews battled a structure fire at a funeral home in Kingstree on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home off of North Brooks Street.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the front of the building.

A portion of East Main Street and North Brooks Street is closed while crews work the scene.

The Williamsburg County Fire Dept. provided mutual aid to the Kingstree Fire Department.

