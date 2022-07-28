ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Crews respond to fire at funeral home in Kingstree

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d16Rr_0gwSY8HO00

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews battled a structure fire at a funeral home in Kingstree on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home off of North Brooks Street.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the front of the building.

Man who fired multiple shots inside Mount Pleasant garage facing charges

A portion of East Main Street and North Brooks Street is closed while crews work the scene.

The Williamsburg County Fire Dept. provided mutual aid to the Kingstree Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to house fire in Wakendaw in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain a house fire in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the neighborhood of Wakendaw near Libbys Point. As of 1 p.m., Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments were on the scene working to contain […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Co. lifeguards participate in EMS training

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lifeguards with Charleston County Parks received EMS training on Monday morning.   According to Charleston County Parks, lifeguards and junior lifeguards who work at county beaches and waterparks received training from Charleston County EMS.  Junior lifeguards had the opportunity to tour an ambulance to better understand what happens once EMS […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamsburg County, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Kingstree, SC
Kingstree, SC
Crime & Safety
Williamsburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Volunteers to search Pineville for missing woman

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends will conduct a search on Sunday for Ruth Jenkins, who was last seen July 16. Volunteers and family members of Jenkins will meet at J.K. Gourdin Elementary Sunday morning to conduct a water search for Jenkins. Stand As One SC is organizing the search party. The search is […]
PINEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash

A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cosgrove Ave closed at Northbridge Saturday evening

UPDATE: As of 6:30 Saturday evening, North Charleston Police say the road has reopened. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes traveling in both directions are closed due to an incident on Saturday evening. According to North Charleston Police, both ‘sides’ of Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge are blocked to an incident. Details on the reported […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Mutual Aid#Accident#Crews#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
wpde.com

Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning. The motorist was traveling east on I-26 when they went off the road to the right and struck a tree near mile marker 207 at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

100+ year old home damaged in Marion fire

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responded to a house fire Friday morning in the 500 block of Dunlop Street in Marion, according to officials with the Marion Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found a more than 100-year-old single family home with heavy fire throughout the rear and second floor.
MARION, SC
WCBD Count on 2

EB lane of I-26 to close Monday for emergency repairs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Transportation will make emergency repairs on 1-26 on Monday. According to SCDOT, crews will perform “emergency bridge deck repairs” on 1-26 East near mile marker 177. The right lane of I-26 will be closed. Crews will begin work at approximately 6 a.m. and are estimated to […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
wpde.com

Crash blocks Hwy 501 at Waccamaw River Bridge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash on Highway 501 bypass was blocking traffic Saturday morning. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation reported the crash was blocking northbound traffic at Waccamaw River Bridge. Traffic cameras showed cars backed up to Cox Ferry Road around 11:20 a.m. Lanes were reopened...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Child dies after going missing in water at Lee State Park, Sheriff's Office confirms

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A child's body has been recovered after a search and rescue operation when authorities say the child went underwater at a Lee County park. Divers were searching for a child who went missing Sunday afternoon in the water at Lee State Park on Loop Road in the Bishopville area of Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy