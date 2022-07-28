Kilgore top East Texas team in SWJCFC polls

www.ktre.com
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Athens Hornets are ready to return to compete in 9-4A DI, also known as the District of Doom. Athens was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
Dealyn Evans, 4-star DL in class of 2024 out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Dealyn Evans, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Longview, Texas (Pine Tree) has become the first commitment in the class of 2024 for Texas A&M. Evans was recruited to the Aggies by Elijah Robinson, Terry Price and TJ Rushing. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and is ranked the No. 22 defensive lineman in the class, and No. 33 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
2024 Longview Pine Tree DL Dealyn Evans commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is picking up steam, and today, the Aggies received some big-time news from one of the best in Texas as Longview (TX) Pine Tree DL Dealyn Evans announced his commitment. At 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, Evans earned his offer from Texas A&M following a strong...
Former Chapel Hill Bulldog, Khalan Griffin, trains to be more explosive for the Lamar Cardinals
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Everyone is gearing up for football season, including former Chapel Hill Bulldog, Khalan Griffin, who was back in Tyler this week, getting some work in, before he heads back down to Beaumont, to prepare for his first season with the Lamar Cardinals. Griffin, who had a solid freshman season in the […]
Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series
LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team. The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.
UT Tyler, TJC come together to give more students the chance to go to college
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TJC Promise Program promotes higher learning by offering free tuition to East Texas students. Now, they have partnered with UT Tyler to reach even more communities. “Together we can accomplish more, so the goal is to be able to help families make education possible, to have access to education and […]
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Traffic delays were reports after a major accident in Tyler. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place on S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. at around 7:25 p.m. [...]
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
Beto in Lufkin
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 4 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 6 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas marine corps veteran continues his long fight for justice for marines and their families, who may have suffered long lasting health problems from contaminated water on a base, decades ago. A pastor at ‘New Covenant Church’ in Longview, marine corps veteran Mike Park...
Longview Hotels | Places to Stay in Longview
Discover the best hotels in Longview, Texas including Homewood Suites by Hilton Longview, Hilton Garden Inn Longview, Best Western Longview, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Longview North, Hampton Inn & Suites Longview North, Homewood Suites by Hilton Longview, Best Western Plus Longview - University Hotel, Wingate by Wyndham Longview North, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham I-20 Longview South, Days Inn by Wyndham Longview South.
A Tyler, Texas Hospital Named Top 10 in State by U.S. News
In the Rose City we pride ourselves on our healthcare facilities, but it's always nice to have this reaffirmed by a national publication. U.S. News has included one Tyler, TX hospital among the best in the Lone Star State. According to KXAN, "the hospitals are ranked based off their performance...
Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner, when the back of the patrol […]
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
East Texans offering condolences, support after deputy killed in the line of duty
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Following the news of the passing of Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday morning, community members across East Texas have been reaching out to express their condolences for the department and the fallen deputy’s family. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran requested from the state for all flags state-wide to be […]
