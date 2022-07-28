ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marcus Mariota is named starting quarterback to open Falcons training camp - but coach Arthur Smith warns rookie Desmond Ridder is ready and 'light years ahead of most young' QBs

By Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Marcus Mariota has opened Atlanta Falcons training camp as the team's starting quarterback, edging out rookie signal caller Desmond Ridder.

Mariota knows the coach, coach Arthur Smith's system and the league, so it's no great surprise that the former second-overall pick opened Falcons training camp as the only quarterback working with the first-team offense. Smith previously served as an assistant and offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, where he worked with Mariota.

Ridder was informed by Smith in April that the Falcons plan to open with Mariota and take it from there, allowing Ridder to observe and develop at his pace -- barring an injury to Mariota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QirkU_0gwSXmLI00
Marcus Mariota (pictured) has opened Atlanta Falcons training camp as the team's starting quarterback, edging out rookie signal caller Desmond Ridder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHaJV_0gwSXmLI00
Head coach Smith said last month that QB Desmond Ridder (pictured) isn't a typical rookie: 'He's light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up'

'It's a great opportunity for me to prove to myself,' said Mariota. 'I feel very comfortable. Being around Art for all that time in Tennessee, I think that's where it comes from. For the most part, I feel really comfortable and confident.'

For the first time since Matt Ryan was drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, the Falcons enter a season looking for the right answer at quarterback.

Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London erased doubt about the depth chart on Wednesday when he declared Mariota the starter.

'Obviously, we've got a plan for each of them. Marcus is the starter,' London said. 'That's how we're going into this thing.'

Part of that decision is taking time to measure Ridder's progress. Ridder said the system 'just came to me' even though he expected to struggle to translate the NFL playbook in his first season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdmvi_0gwSXmLI00
Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who coached Mariota with the Titans and benched him in 2019 in favor of Ryan Tannehill, said the plan is subject to constant review

Smith, who coached Mariota with the Titans and benched him in 2019 in favor of Ryan Tannehill, said the plan is subject to constant review.

'Marcus has been in Coach's Smith system before, so he knows a lot more,' said Ridder, the 74th overall pick in the 2022 draft. 'I am really trying to learn from him, and learn about how he goes about learning the game plan and learning how we do things each and every week.'

Mariota has experience, but rust might also play a factor in where he stands this summer. He logged 89 snaps in the only two NFL seasons (of seven) he spent with the Raiders and without Smith. Mariota's last NFL start was in October 2019.

Ridder shocked Smith with his approach to the playbook, film study and general preparation in the offseason. Smith said last month that Ridder isn't a typical rookie in many ways.

'Behind the scenes, the things that he has done, as a rookie, really from the neck up,' Smith said. 'How he's operating, when we're doing the rookie walk-throughs, when we do these installations and on the field, and his command. Then you're betting on some of the physical things you see at times to catch up. He's light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqABb_0gwSXmLI00
Ridder (pictured) shocked Smith with his approach to the playbook, film study and preparation in the offseason. Smith said last month that Ridder isn't a typical rookie in many ways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen sparks heated practice scuffle with teammates

Scuffles are a fact of life during NFL training camp, even among teammates. Still, the one that took place in Buffalo Bills camp Saturday was fairly intense and notable. Quarterback Josh Allen was working on two-point conversions with the offense Saturday, but was bumped by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips despite wearing the red no-contact jersey. Allen was clearly upset with this and shoved Phillips, starting a confrontation.
NFL
The Spun

Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today

Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football#Titans
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

514K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy