Victorville, CA

What to know, flavors to try as Crumbl Cookies shop comes to Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Victorville is about to get a lot sweeter when a Crumbl Cookies shop opens its doors on Friday at the corner of Palmdale Road and Highway 395.

Store co-owner Jason Thompson said he and the cookie crew couldn’t wait to meet “cookie-crazed” customers and to serve them delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes.

He added that the grand opening week menu would contain six 200-plus rotating weekly flavors, including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include “gorgeous gooey centers” and tasty toppings, which are sure to throw you into a frosting frenzy, Thompson said.

Fan favorites

Popular favorites include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie.

Crumbl’s rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.

A sneak peek of new Crumbl flavor drops at 5 p.m. PST every Sunday on all of the company’s social media accounts.

Cookie fan Tiffany Aguilar of Victorville told the Daily Press that her Crumbl favorite is Cornbread.

“I’m about to go try the Upside Pineapple Cake one today,” said Aguilar of the yellow cake cookie smothered with a brown sugar glaze, a caramelized pineapple ring, and finished with a maraschino cherry.

Susan Cooper of Apple Valley, whose favorite flavor is Kentucky Butter Cake, said for the past two years, during the holiday season, her family has purchased Crumbl Cookies instead of pies.

“When the Apple Valley location opened that first week, they had this blueberry cheesecake type cookie to die for,” said Candice Weber. “I have gotten a few here or there, but nothing really blew my socks off. I am definitely sad that I missed out on the Apple Pie flavor a couple weeks ago. I haven't gone in a few weeks. It's a bit pricey to do regularly, but the reward card definitely comes in handy.”

Gabriel Romero said customers can’t go wrong when buying the chocolate chip cookies.

“The cookies change so often, it’s like I’ve never gotten the same specialty cookie more than once, but that’s not a bad thing,” Romero said. “I suggest a big glass of milk for these thick cookies.”

Grand opening

The Victorville Crumbl Cookies is San Bernardino County’s 5th location and 3rd in the High Desert, with stores in Apple Valley and Hesperia.

In San Bernardino County, Crumbl stores are also located in Highland and Redlands.

Aside from satisfying the cravings of sweet-tooth fans, the new High Desert store also provided 50 career opportunities to Victorville locals, according to owners Jason and Hanna Thompson and Tina and Josiah Scheid.

Crumbl store hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Delivery, curbside pickup, or nationwide shipping will also be available via the Crumbl app and its website.

Catering options will also become available at the time. Fans can download the award-winning app to start collecting Crumb points.

The new Crumbl Cookie at 12274 Palmdale Road Ste. 102 in Victorville.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In five years, the company grew from a “humble” cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 450 locations in over 40 states.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

Comments / 0

 

