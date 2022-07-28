Larry Saunders, longtime funeral director at Chestnut Funeral Home, remembered for care

Larry Saunders, 73, senior funeral director of Chestnut Funeral Home for 53 years, died Tuesday of a stroke following complications from hip replacement surgery at UF Health Shands Hospital, according to those close to him.

Saunders was a lifelong resident of Alachua County, born to a Pleasant Street/Fifth Avenue neighborhood pioneer family. His family lived in the historic Fifth Avenue neighborhood, and Saunders lived on the same street (Northwest Seventh Avenue) until his death. He was a lifelong and dedicated member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.

“All of us — his friends — are devastated,” said Aaron Green, a former Gainesville city commissioner who also served a term as mayor. “He was well respected in the community, the region and the state for his professionalism and the way he carried out the wishes of the families. He helped design the funeral service to meet the needs and wishes of each family he served.”

Green said Saunders exuded dignity and sympathy for the families, putting them at peace.

Saunders is survived by his loved ones including his brother Robert Saunders and his sister-in-law Ruth; godson Christopher Chestnut; nephew Jason Saunders; Gladys Wright, Betty Smith and a host of cousins; Sherrel Brockington, a lifelong friend and active Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church member.

Saunders was secretary of the church finance committee. After church each Sunday, he and Brockington took the leadership for counting the tithes and offerings for the day.

Cynthia Chestnut said Saunders had a calm and gentle soul.

“I think that is what people will remember about him,” said Chestnut, who is the wife of Charles S. Chestnut III, owner of Chestnut Funeral Home, which was established in 1914. “All our families enjoyed working with him and maintaining a relationship far beyond the service. He and my husband were like brothers and shared many experiences with the business and the family.

“Not only was he known for working with Chestnut Funeral Home, but known throughout the community for his Red Velvet Cake.”

Brockington said she and Saunders developed a great relationship.

“He was a lot of fun and knowledgeable. We worked together,” Brockington said. “He was witty, he was personable, he was funny. He made me laugh.”

Darry Lloyd, chief investigator for the State Attorney's Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit, spoke about Saunders who also was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. “He was a fraternity brother that always had time to listen,” said Lloyd, who is also a member of Phi Beta Sigma. “He spent the time needed to listen and he did it with compassion. He was a very good person.”

The Rev. Geraldine McClellan, retired pastor of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, said Saunders was a people person.

“He loved people regardless of who they were - the rich, the poor, the high, the low,” McClellan said, “Larry had a commitment to his church for over 50 years.”

“His interest in mortuary science started early in his yard with burial for pets, whether they were his pets or the community’s, with help from his childhood friends to include his brother Robert as his assistant,” McClellan said.

She said serving as a licensed funeral director, Saunders provided the same kind of care across racial lines — rich, poor, high and low with a heart filled with compassion, understanding and love.

Christopher Chestnut shared what his godfather meant to him and his fondest memories of him.

“He was a profound and indelible role model for me in servant leadership, in voice through action, in compassion, empathy, grace and class,” Christopher Chestnut said. “My fondest memories were watching him serve families. It personified who he was — patient, detail oriented, uniquely sincere and his ability to care was rare.”

“Larry never sold a funeral,” Christopher Chestnut said. “It was always about serving a family and meeting their needs. He carried that same spirit of service into the community through his civic involvement, his church and everyone he met to whom he never said, 'No.'”

Funeral arrangements for Saunders are as follows:

Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3) at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 630 NW Second St. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 4) at Grace at Fort Clarke United Methodist Church, 9325 Newberry Road.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Larry Saunders, longtime funeral director at Chestnut Funeral Home, remembered for care