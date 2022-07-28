ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State's Izzo, Tucker to be co-Grand Marshals at NASCAR race Aug. 7 at MIS

By Barry Kiel, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
BROOKLYN – Michigan State coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will serve as co-Grand Marshals for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Aug. 7.

The coaches will give the command, “Drivers, Start Your Engines” to kick off the 200-lap race at Michigan International Speedway, the track announced in a press release on Thursday.

“We’re honored to host Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker as co-Grand Marshals for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler in the release. “Their success and leadership at Michigan State has made them icons in our state and their participation in MIS pre-race activities will further elevate an already great event.”

This will mark the second trip to MIS for Izzo. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer drove the pace car before the track’s Cup Series race in August 2010.

“I’m excited to serve as a co-Grand Marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400 alongside my good friend and colleague Mel Tucker,” Izzo said in the release. “Getting the chance to be a part of a NASCAR event was a thrill for me in 2010 and it was great to get the first-hand experience of seeing some of the best in their profession up close."

The duo will be guests of Zeigler Auto Group, an anchor sponsor of Josh Bilicki’s Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. In addition, Bilicki’s No. 77 Michigan State University/Zeigler Automotive Chevrolet will feature a special Michigan State paint scheme.

“I want to thank the Michigan International Speedway for the opportunity to be the co-Grand Marshal of the FireKeepers Casino 400, along with Coach Izzo,” Tucker said in the release. ... "I’m looking forward to seeing the Michigan State University/Zeigler Automotive Chevrolet car in person and in front of thousands of fans at Michigan International Speedway.”

