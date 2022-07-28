Watch: Sauce Gardner Runs Through Drills, Gets Praise From Jets CB D.J. Reed
The rookie is checking every correct box early in his NFL career.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — New York Jets fans are getting some of their first looks at Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner rocking practice gear in person.
Check out the rookie getting in some individual drill work in on a pad at New York's Training Camp.
Gardner figures to make up a starting cornerback duo with veteran D.J. Reed who had plenty of unprompted praise for Gardner heading into camp.
"I'm very impressed with Sauce," Reed told reporters. "Not just the physical characteristics, but his mindset, his eagerness to learn. He's a student of the game. He really wants to be the best, and I don't just say that because I'm talking to you guys. I would tell that to a player if they ask me 'how is Sauce?'"
Watch Reed's full comments below.
