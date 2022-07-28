Avon Federated Church donates $25,000 to Village of Avon park fund

AVON — Park improvements got a boost recently as the Avon Federated Church donated $25,000 to the effort.

President of the Avon Federated Church Board Stephanie McKinley-Miller and Carol Kreider, president of the congregational group, attended the July 20 Avon Village Board meeting and presented a check for $25,000 for the Village of Avon Park fund.

Before presenting the check, McKinley-Miller explained that in 1922 there was a Congregational Church and a Universalist Church. In 1927, the two church groups decided to federate and go together.

"When the two groups went together they decided the Federated Church should have what was the purpose of the Federated Church. One of the purposes was to encourage such social matters as tend to the upbuilding of the home community and that is why we are here tonight to help upbuild the home community," McKinley-Miller explained.

"The Congregational Church has a farm that was given to them from the Saunders family so you have the Saunders family giving the Saunders' library, the Saunders' hospital, and we have a farm. The farm income can only go to the church for whatever they want to use it for. ... We said as a congregational group this is what the money is for, it's for the park. Because it's over $8,000 the Federated Church congregation had to vote. When the CD came due the church board decided to add some from the Jerry Hatch memorial fund."

She further explained that Hatch's family consisted of generations of members and the family decided his memorial should be used for the upbuilding of the community.

The Avon Village Board has been raising money for the park for a couple years. Village President Zach Grace said he is hopeful the park will be completed by next summer.

"In the age of the iPad and cell phone, outdoor exercise is as crucial as ever for developing balance, muscle strength, and hand-eye coordination," Village Trustee Libby White told the Prairie Review. "We want to continue to foster an active childhood by making play exciting for our community and provide a place for parents and grandparents to foster activity with their families."

Unfortunately, there isn't anything available for children ages 2 to 12 to play on at the village park.

"The Village of Avon would like to repair some of the World War II pieces and purchase one commercial USA made play structure that costs $54,000 and a swing set that costs $4,404 and a toddler structure which is $10,999. We have raised $45,000 so far; ($5,000 Avon Business Men, $25,000 Avon Federated Church). We have secured a line of credit for $80,000 to purchase the equipment before the prices increase again. The one item we wanted increased by $10,000 in one year alone. We decided to purchase the equipment and fundraise during the year to lock in the prices," White said.

With the purchases, the village will have a 10' slide, 8' slide, 6' slide, and a 4' slide as well as swing sets for both adolescents and toddlers.

To raise money for the park, the village has held a farmers market for two years, a fall festival, a silent auction, and a brick sale.

"Our goal is $80,000 by the summer of 2023. We plan to start breaking ground this summer, getting the ground ready and current park equipment painted," White said.